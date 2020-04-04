Vic premier says tougher lockdown likely

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says more needs to be done to flatten Victoria's infection curve. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic premier says tougher lockdown likely

By Christine McGinn, Marnie Banger and Benita Kolovos

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 18:10:13

Tougher coronavirus restrictions remain likely for Victoria despite a slowing of the infection spread.

As the state’s death toll climbed by one to seven overnight, Premier Daniel Andrew on Friday announced the formation of an eight-person crisis cabinet.

It will operate until at least September 30 and be made up of state government ministers.

While the spread of the disease in Victoria appears to be slowing, Mr Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton have again stressed there is no room for complacency.

Indeed, the premier expects he will eventually announce a move up from this week’s stage three lockdown restrictions.

But there are no details yet on what stage four might involve.

“I think there will be a stage four. When I’m in a position and when I need to make those announcements I will,” he said.

Mr Andrews also was unapologetic about the elements of the stage three restrictions.

“No recreational fishing trip, no trip to the golf course is worth someone’s life,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Professor Sutton confirmed a man in his 80s died while in intensive care overnight, bringing the toll to seven.

“We have another seven who are currently in intensive care at the moment so it is a serious situation,” he told Network Seven.

Another 49 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1085.

Prof Sutton said there had been some flattening of the curve – the rate at which people are becoming infected – but more needed to be done.

“We have gone from doubling our numbers every three or four days to now doubling every seven days so that’s an improvement,” he said.

“But we don’t want to be doubling every seven days ongoing. We need to keep at it and continue to flatten that curve.”

Prof Sutton said the number of new cases was expected to reduce in line with the drop in international travellers but community transmission was the concern.

At least 62 cases were acquired through community transmission, up from fewer than 30 only a few days ago.

“It’s the physical distancing that we’re putting in place which is going to make a difference in that regard,” Prof Sutton told Nine’s Today Show.

“These people aren’t easy to identify. They could be on the streets now and many of them might have mild symptoms and so, therefore, not think that they’ve got coronavirus when in fact they do.”

Three of the seven COVID-19 deaths in Victoria had been patients at The Alfred Hospital, the facility confirmed on Thursday.

The Crisis Council of Cabinet is the premier plus ministers James Merlino, Tim Pallas, Jacinta Allan, Jenny Mikakos, Jill Hennessy, Martin Pakula and Lisa Neville.

“These are not ordinary times – business as usual simply won’t get the job done,” Mr Andrews said.

This is Victoria’s first weekend since harsher social distancing laws were implemented and come with a ban on all but the most basic outdoor activities.

All recreational activities beyond basic exercise are not allowed during the pandemic, with fishing, hunting, boating, camping and golf among the banned activities.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for any reason that is not essential, while businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

Since 21 March, police have conducted almost 12,000 spot checks and issued 39 fines.

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.