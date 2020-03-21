Victoria Police officer contracts virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Three Victorian police officers are in self-isolation after one of them tested positive to Covid-19 Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria Police officer contracts virus

By Carly Waters, Marnie Banger, Ulises Izquierdo and Benita Kolovos

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 19:03:53

A Victoria Police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting the closure of a Melbourne suburban station for the second time this week.

Ringwood police station in Melbourne’s east shut for several hours on Friday for cleaning, after the case was confirmed, police said in a statement.

The officer returned from leave on Tuesday and found out there had been contact while on holidays with someone who had tested positive to the virus.

The officer went into self-isolation and has since tested positive.

Two other officers who had close contact with their infected colleague have been in self-isolation since Tuesday.

Also on Friday, a second Melbourne University staff member was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

In a statement, the university said the staff member had returned from overseas before the government’s mandatory self-isolation period.

Victoria now has 178 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 28 since Thursday morning.

The new cases include 18 men and 10 women, aged from mid-teens to late 60s.

Currently six people are receiving treatment in hospital and 39 people have recovered.

Melbourne’s CBD is showing the effects of the virus, with the usually bustling Princes Bridge recording 63 per cent less pedestrians compared to four weeks ago.

Retail hot spot Bourke St Mall has had 42 per cent less foot traffic and Collins St is down 52 per cent.

The state’s court system will be hit by further delays and appearances will be via digital links, as efforts to limit the virus spread escalate.

Criminal trials in Victoria’s Supreme Court will be pushed back to October as part of changes to minimise in-person court appearances..

Meanwhile, scores of comics who were going to perform at the now-cancelled Melbourne International Comedy Festival have been told they will be refunded the money they paid to register for the event.

They were told initially there would be no refunds.

Some artists said the decision not to repay registration fees would have left them without cash they could have used to pay their next month of rent, or to fly back to their home countries.

The festival was cancelled a week ago as the spread of coronavirus prompted a national ban on non-essential mass gatherings.

The registration fee for comedians from Australia and New Zealand performing a show more than twice at the festival was $525, while international artists were charged $685.

Latest sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man again v Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

rugby league

Bennett won't police NRL isolation policy

South Sydney's Wayne Bennett says he can't guarantee his players will follow radical safety measures set to be introduced under an NRL self isolation policy.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

news

health

Aust virus cases pass 1000 after NSW jump

Eighty-three new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW, taking the state total to 436 and the national figure has past 1000.

sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man again v Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

world

health

Lockdowns increase globally as virus hits

The number of lockdowns around the world are increasing as countries try to control Covid-19, which is straining health systems