Victoria Police officer contracts virus

A Victoria Police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting the closure of a Melbourne suburban station for the second time this week.

Ringwood police station in Melbourne’s east shut for several hours on Friday for cleaning, after the case was confirmed, police said in a statement.

The officer returned from leave on Tuesday and found out there had been contact while on holidays with someone who had tested positive to the virus.

The officer went into self-isolation and has since tested positive.

Two other officers who had close contact with their infected colleague have been in self-isolation since Tuesday.

Also on Friday, a second Melbourne University staff member was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

In a statement, the university said the staff member had returned from overseas before the government’s mandatory self-isolation period.

Victoria now has 178 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 28 since Thursday morning.

The new cases include 18 men and 10 women, aged from mid-teens to late 60s.

Currently six people are receiving treatment in hospital and 39 people have recovered.

Melbourne’s CBD is showing the effects of the virus, with the usually bustling Princes Bridge recording 63 per cent less pedestrians compared to four weeks ago.

Retail hot spot Bourke St Mall has had 42 per cent less foot traffic and Collins St is down 52 per cent.

The state’s court system will be hit by further delays and appearances will be via digital links, as efforts to limit the virus spread escalate.

Criminal trials in Victoria’s Supreme Court will be pushed back to October as part of changes to minimise in-person court appearances..

Meanwhile, scores of comics who were going to perform at the now-cancelled Melbourne International Comedy Festival have been told they will be refunded the money they paid to register for the event.

They were told initially there would be no refunds.

Some artists said the decision not to repay registration fees would have left them without cash they could have used to pay their next month of rent, or to fly back to their home countries.

The festival was cancelled a week ago as the spread of coronavirus prompted a national ban on non-essential mass gatherings.

The registration fee for comedians from Australia and New Zealand performing a show more than twice at the festival was $525, while international artists were charged $685.