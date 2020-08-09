Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Daniel Andrews has assured healthcare workers Victoria has all the protective equipment it needs. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria has the PPE it needs: premier

By Andi Yu

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 15:58:41

As coronavirus infections among Victorian healthcare workers rise daily, Premier Daniel Andrews has promised the state has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.

Victoria reported 466 new cases on Saturday, 140 of them attributed to healthcare workers. 

There are 998 active cases in the sector with nurses and aged care workers the most heavily represented.

Mr Andrews said there are 68 million pairs of gloves, 19 million surgical masks and two million face shields currently stored in a PPE warehouse. 

His efforts to reassure the sector came in response to an Australian College of Nursing survey of 750 nurses, which found many were feeling frightened and vulnerable. 

“If there is any improvement we need to make, we would stand ready to do that,” Mr Andrews said.

“I want to give a shout out not just to our nurses. They are doing an amazing job – all the team across our healthcare system.

“This is an anxious time, a challenging time. We’ve got the supplies.” 

The premier said it was a difficult getting hold of the necessary amount of PPE because the whole world was after it. 

“I can confirm that last night … we approved a whole lot of additional orders. All sorts of other masks,” he said.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said nurses and aged care workers made up the larger proportion of virus-infected healthcare workers and it was vital to ensure they have the PPE they need. 

There is widespread concern in the Victorian health sector about whether enough is being done to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients. 

The Australian Medical Association has been critical of the federal Infection Control Expert Group for not recommending P2 or N95 respirator masks in all COVID-19 care settings. 

However, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth on Saturday defended the ICEG saying the esteemed group’s advice had come directly from “discussions on the ground” with those investigating how individual healthcare workers contracted the virus. 

The influential health advisory group’s guidelines state it is only mandatory to wear the P2 or N95 masks when a COVID-19 patient is in a challenging setting or is exhibiting “challenging behaviours” such as shouting. 

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists has voiced the need for the masks and has repeatedly questioned whether hospitals’ guidelines go far enough to protect staff. 

The ASA has also highlighted the importance of “fit-testing” PPE so that virus particles cannot penetrate clinicians’ safety gear. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Titans belt Cowboys, take Qld NRL honours

Gold Coast are the highest-ranked Queensland team in the NRL after a thumping 30-10 win over struggling North Queensland.

rugby league

V'landys blasts Cleary over ref comments

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has warned Penrith coach Ivan Cleary faces a big fine for "deplorable" comments made about refereeing decisions.

rugby league

NRL to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

golf

Day eyes second major as Johnson leads PGA

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship but remains in contention for a second career major.

basketball

Boomers star Simmons to undergo surgery

Ben Simmons is to undergo surgery on his left knee, which is likely to rule him out of Philadelphia 76ers' NBA finals campaign.

news

weather

Southern NSW on high alert as rivers peak

Up to 300mm of rain has fallen in some parts of NSW's South Coast and residents in Moruya are being advised to get ready to evacuate if major flooding occurs.

sport

rugby league

Titans belt Cowboys, take Qld NRL honours

Gold Coast are the highest-ranked Queensland team in the NRL after a thumping 30-10 win over struggling North Queensland.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".