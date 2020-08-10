Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victoria is investing $60 million towards mental health services to free up emergency departments. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria invests in mental health at home

By Sophie Moore

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 13:02:03

The Victorian government is investing $60 million to keep people suffering acute mental illness at home and away from the stress of emergency departments during the pandemic.

There has been a 33 per cent increase in hospital presentations for self-harm among people under the age of 18 over the past year.

Minister for Mental Health Martin Foley announced a $59.7 million package to focus on acute, clinical services in both hospitals and the community.

“We know that particularly at the moment, we want to keep those people with mental illness away from emergency departments,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“That is better in terms of treatment for those people, and more importantly, it frees up the resources in our emergency departments as well.”

Part of the funding will go to extending community mental health programs to seven days a week, rather than Monday to Friday, and with longer opening hours to provide psychiatric, allied healthcare and data support.

It will also pay for outreach programs run by Melbourne’s 15 Headspace centres, which can identify those at the acute end of the mental health spectrum and deliver help within their neighbourhood.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the government had put $250,000 towards a counselling service for nurses, midwives and personal care workers.

“It’s a very small amount of money in the overall scheme of things.”

“We know Victorians are resilient, but we have never faced a crisis quite like this one and I know there are a lot of people out there doing it tough right now. We want them to know that they are not alone.

The funds will also fast-track two recommendations of the interim report from the royal commission into mental health, Mr Andrews said.

An extra 144 acute mental health beds will be rolled out at Box Hill, The Royal Melbourne Hospital, Monash Clayton, Heidelberg and Broadmeadows, Warrnambool and Mildura.

The remainder will be spent on Orygen’s Hospital in the Home and post-hospital suicide prevention program, HOPE. 

Currently up and running in 16 of the state’s 23 mental health regions, they have accelerated the roll-out in the remaining seven areas to help young people and their families get back on track as soon as possible, Mr Foley said.

“We know that the greatest indicator – to prevent someone’s suicide is to deal with that person in the community – when they’ve expressed suicide ideas or attempted suicide in the past.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice by ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf's world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

rugby league

NRL to fine Panthers coach for ref rant

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

rugby league

Sea Eagles to lose Fonua-Blake for month

Injury-hit Manly have suffered another NRL setback with forward Addin Fonua-Blake set for a month on the sidelines with a knee injury.

golf

Day buoyed for majors after PGA top five

Jason Day can't wait for September's US Open and November's Masters after his top-five result at the US PGA Championship.

news

politics

Elderly virus sacrifice idea 'hideous': PM

The prime minister has baulked at "hideous" suggestions the elderly should be sacrificed to coronavirus, as Victoria marks its deadliest day of the pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice by ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".