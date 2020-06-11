Vic disability service closed due to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
It will take at least a week to determine if the BLM protest in Melbourne spread the coronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic disability service closed due to virus

By Marnie Banger

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 14:49:50

A disability service in Melbourne has shut its doors temporarily after one of its clients tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes as Victorians are being urged not to put off having health checks unrelated to coronavirus, which could save their lives.

A client of Scope Disability Services in Chelsea was among four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Victoria on Wednesday.

The person had attended the facility while infectious and the site in Melbourne’s southeast will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday as it undergoes deep cleaning.

Health officials are trying to determine which of the centre’s 15 staff and 15 clients, who attend day programs in small groups of two or three, came into contact with the infected individual.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says they are also trying to determine how the individual, who lives with family, contracted the disease.

“The source of the infection is not known,” she said on Wednesday.

Another new case has been linked to the outbreak at Rydges Hotel in Melbourne’s CBD, where returned travellers have been quarantined, bringing cases connected to the cluster to 14.

The remaining two new cases were identified through routine testing.

Amid the fresh cases, Victorians have been told to book appointments to see their doctors if they have any concerns about their health, in the same way they would have before the pandemic.

Ms Mikakos said anxiety about the spread of coronavirus had kept some people away from health centres, with emergency rooms receiving 30 per cent fewer visitors at some points during the pandemic.

The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre at one stage received 60 per cent fewer referrals from doctors.

But the minister said hospitals and GPs are focusing strongly on infection control and that no one should avoid them if they need help.

“Make sure that if you are seeing a lump or a bump or you are exhibiting unusual symptoms, that you go and get that checked out,” she said.

The message rings true for Sajeeva Mederipiteeya, who underwent keyhole surgery for prostate cancer with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre’s Professor Duncan Murphy last month.

The 50-year-old learnt he had the cancer through a routine screening test about two years ago.

“See your doctor on a regular basis, do your blood test on a regular basis,” he said.

Victoria’s four new cases reported on Wednesday bring the state’s tally to 1691, with just 54 remaining active.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dragons capt disgusted by de Belin report

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes says a report claiming Jack de Belin's presence at training has divided the players is disgusting.

rugby union

Brumbies want fast start in new Super comp

Leading the Australian conference when Super Rugby shut down, Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says his team can't afford a slow start in the new shortened league.

Australian rules football

AFL players to kneel for BLM movement

AFL players will take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Thursday night's Richmond and Collingwood clash at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Essendon player banned for virus breach

Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has become the first AFL player banned for breaking the competition's coronavirus protocols.

cricket

ICC will make T20 WC decision next month

The ICC says it will make a decision on whether the T20 World Cup will go ahead in Australia later this year next month.

news

virus diseases

Vic BLM protester tests positive to virus

A man who went to Melbourne's Black Lives Matter protest at the weekend has now tested positive to coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

sport

rugby league

Dragons capt disgusted by de Belin report

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes says a report claiming Jack de Belin's presence at training has divided the players is disgusting.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

The OECD has warned of the economic effects that a second wave of coronavirus infections would cause around the world.