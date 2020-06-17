Victoria, NSW sour grapes at SA border

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham wants states like South Australia to open up to domestic travellers. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Victoria, NSW sour grapes at SA border

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 16:52:10

The premiers of Australia’s biggest states are crying foul that their residents are still banned from South Australia when others can visit there.

The SA government has reopened its borders to people in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

But visitors from Victoria and NSW will have to wait until July 20 before a mandatory two-week quarantine period upon entry to SA is lifted.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is baffled by the decision.

“I can’t see the logic in it. I think it’s crazy,” she told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews went further, saying his state offered the best experiences in the country anyway.

“I don’t want to be offensive to South Australians, but why would you want to go there?” he asked reporters in Melbourne.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall hit back on Twitter by posting an ad for tourism in the state.

The SA reopening comes as the federal government leans on states to allow domestic travel.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham warned slowness could hinder a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

“I hope we can see that advance and it will happen faster if Australian states open up to each other faster as well,” he told the National Press Club.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said continued border closures inhibited economic regrowth.

“I know Mackay is a long way from the border, but it is costing jobs in Mackay, it’s costing jobs in far north Queensland,” he told parliament.

Queensland is expected to reopen its borders to all other states from July 10.

Senator Birmingham wants Australians to holiday domestically to help out the devastated tourism industry.

Last year, nearly 10 million Australians went overseas and spent more than $65 billion.

“For those Australians who can afford to do so, we want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can,” he said.

Victoria recorded its biggest increase in new coronavirus cases in more than a month on Wednesday, with 21 new infections.

Of the new cases, 15 are returned travellers in quarantine and another two are linked to known outbreaks.

NSW and Queensland each reported one new coronavirus case on Wednesday, taking the nation’s total to around 400 active cases.

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan said Victoria had moved quickly to contain the clusters of cases.

She was pleased the Black Lives Matter protests across the country just over a week ago – which health officials urged people not to attend – didn’t appear to have resulted in a new outbreak of the virus.

Latest news

politics

Corruption watchdog investigates Vic Labor

Victoria's corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into allegations of branch stacking within the state's Labor party.

politics

Victoria, NSW sour grapes at SA border

South Australia's decision to open its borders only to WA, NT and Tasmania has baffled and annoyed the Victorian and NSW premiers.

politics

Grown-up countries talk, Aust tells China

A senior Morrison government minister has warned China off its refusal to have an open dialogue on trade and other issues.

inquiry

NSW to learn lessons from last fire season

NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers says there are lessons to be learnt from the Black Summer fire season in the area of hazard reduction work.

health

NSW premier blasts SA 'bubble' exclusion

The NSW premier has criticised South Australia's decision to exclude her state from a travel bubble with WA, NT and Tasmania.

news

politics

Corruption watchdog investigates Vic Labor

Victoria's corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into allegations of branch stacking within the state's Labor party.

sport

cricket

CA reveals 40 job losses, cost-cutting

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as it seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Indian PM yet to comment on China clash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to comment on a border clash with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.