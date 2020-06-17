Victoria, NSW sour grapes at SA border

The premiers of Australia’s biggest states are crying foul that their residents are still banned from South Australia when others can visit there.

The SA government has reopened its borders to people in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

But visitors from Victoria and NSW will have to wait until July 20 before a mandatory two-week quarantine period upon entry to SA is lifted.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is baffled by the decision.

“I can’t see the logic in it. I think it’s crazy,” she told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews went further, saying his state offered the best experiences in the country anyway.

“I don’t want to be offensive to South Australians, but why would you want to go there?” he asked reporters in Melbourne.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall hit back on Twitter by posting an ad for tourism in the state.

The SA reopening comes as the federal government leans on states to allow domestic travel.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham warned slowness could hinder a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

“I hope we can see that advance and it will happen faster if Australian states open up to each other faster as well,” he told the National Press Club.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said continued border closures inhibited economic regrowth.

“I know Mackay is a long way from the border, but it is costing jobs in Mackay, it’s costing jobs in far north Queensland,” he told parliament.

Queensland is expected to reopen its borders to all other states from July 10.

Senator Birmingham wants Australians to holiday domestically to help out the devastated tourism industry.

Last year, nearly 10 million Australians went overseas and spent more than $65 billion.

“For those Australians who can afford to do so, we want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can,” he said.

Victoria recorded its biggest increase in new coronavirus cases in more than a month on Wednesday, with 21 new infections.

Of the new cases, 15 are returned travellers in quarantine and another two are linked to known outbreaks.

NSW and Queensland each reported one new coronavirus case on Wednesday, taking the nation’s total to around 400 active cases.

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan said Victoria had moved quickly to contain the clusters of cases.

She was pleased the Black Lives Matter protests across the country just over a week ago – which health officials urged people not to attend – didn’t appear to have resulted in a new outbreak of the virus.