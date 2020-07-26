Discover Australian Associated Press

Police and defence personnel are monitoring breaches of Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Vic backs up health system as virus grows

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 12:18:58

Victoria is continuing to break coronavirus records as 10 more Victorians lost their lives while the state clocked 459 new cases.

The state hit its deadliest single day toll as Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday confirmed the deaths, including a man aged in his 40s, one of the youngest people to die from COVID-19 in Australia to date.

The deaths take the state toll to 71 and the national figure to 155, while 228 Victorians remain in hospital with the virus, including 42 in intensive care.

Seven of the deaths registered overnight were linked to aged care centres, where there are currently 560 active cases.

Mr Andrews expressed his concern about the spread of the virus among care facilities as well as healthcare workers, where there are 381 active cases.

He announced Victoria’s “last line of defence” would be further supported by calling up students, retired doctors and the army to help.

Around 20 Australian Defence Force members will begin a training program with paramedics, including driver training and proper PPE protocol.

“I hope that is seen as a particularly innovative way of putting the best skills to the best use,” he said.

Mr Andrews also said it was too early to make a decision on a lockdown extension, claiming the numbers are still far too high and they needed to stabilise.

He encouraged Victorians to keep getting tested as the state had almost 43,000 tests conducted on Saturday and sent stern advice to anti-maskers.

“Ten families are going to be burying someone in the next few days. Wear a mask, it’s not too much to ask,” he told reporters.

“And what’s more, the nurse who will be treating you or a loved one, they’ll be wearing a mask.”

