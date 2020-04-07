Victoria braces for school term amid virus

Victorian school students have been told to hit the books at home next week, while an 11th person has died from coronavirus in the state.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the newest death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We send our best wishes to their family and loved ones,” he told reporters.

The leader has also outlined the state’s plan for school students when term two begins on Wednesday, telling them they must learn from home if they can.

About 4000 SIM cards, 1000 internet dongles and more than 6000 laptops and tablets will be deployed to students to help the effort.

But schools will remain open for students who cannot stay home.

“We’ve got about a million students enrolled in government and non-government schools,” Mr Andrews said.

“We cannot have a million students moving around the Victorian community every day.”

Year 12 students could take longer to matriculate with end of year exams pushed out to at least December, but aren’t likely to require a further year of study.

“We are not about ‘year 13’ or people repeating, we think we can get this done,” said the premier, whose son Noah is in year 12.

The Victorian Council of Social Service praised the plan despite “a few rough edges” yet to be smoothed out.

But it may be tough to encourage disengaged students back to school once this ends, VCOSS chief executive Emma King said.

The state opposition also backed the plan, saying parents will need to take a more active role in their child’s education.

The number of fresh coronavirus cases in Victoria has continued with stablise as the number of returned travellers has eased as well.

Another 33 cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1191, which includes 93 cases through community transmission.

Melbourne will also be home for at least the next 14 days for 219 Australians who had been on virus-stricken cruise ships that docked in Florida in the past week.

The passengers from the Zaadam, Rotterdam and Coral Princess arrived on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco on Tuesday morning, and must now enter self-isolation in hotels.

Police continue to crack down on people flouting virus restrictions, conducting 957 spot checks in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday and issuing 70 fines.

There have been 15,232 spot checks in the state since March 21.

A male SA driver who allegedly blew more than six times over the blood alcohol reading has also been fined for breaching Victoria’s COVID-19 rules by having two other people in the car.