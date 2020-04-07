Victoria braces for school term amid virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorians have been urged to stay home over the Easter weekend despite a drop in COVID-19 cases. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Victoria braces for school term amid virus

By Marnie Banger and Christine McGinn

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 17:17:41

Victorian school students have been told to hit the books at home next week, while an 11th person has died from coronavirus in the state.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the newest death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We send our best wishes to their family and loved ones,” he told reporters.

The leader has also outlined the state’s plan for school students when term two begins on Wednesday, telling them they must learn from home if they can.

About 4000 SIM cards, 1000 internet dongles and more than 6000 laptops and tablets will be deployed to students to help the effort.

But schools will remain open for students who cannot stay home.

“We’ve got about a million students enrolled in government and non-government schools,” Mr Andrews said.

“We cannot have a million students moving around the Victorian community every day.”

Year 12 students could take longer to matriculate with end of year exams pushed out to at least December, but aren’t likely to require a further year of study.

“We are not about ‘year 13’ or people repeating, we think we can get this done,” said the premier, whose son Noah is in year 12.

The Victorian Council of Social Service praised the plan despite “a few rough edges” yet to be smoothed out.

But it may be tough to encourage disengaged students back to school once this ends, VCOSS chief executive Emma King said.

The state opposition also backed the plan, saying parents will need to take a more active role in their child’s education.

The number of fresh coronavirus cases in Victoria has continued with stablise as the number of returned travellers has eased as well.

Another 33 cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1191, which includes 93 cases through community transmission.

Melbourne will also be home for at least the next 14 days for 219 Australians who had been on virus-stricken cruise ships that docked in Florida in the past week.

The passengers from the Zaadam, Rotterdam and Coral Princess arrived on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco on Tuesday morning, and must now enter self-isolation in hotels.

Police continue to crack down on people flouting virus restrictions, conducting 957 spot checks in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday and issuing 70 fines.

There have been 15,232 spot checks in the state since March 21. 

A male SA driver who allegedly blew more than six times over the blood alcohol reading has also been fined for breaching Victoria’s COVID-19 rules by having two other people in the car.

Latest news

health

Two elderly people dead from virus in WA

The infected partner of an elderly woman who has died from COVID-19 in Perth was not allowed to say goodbye, as Western Australia's death toll rose to six.

crime, law and justice

Archbishops say Pell has been vindicated

Australia's Catholic bishops say Cardinal George Pell's acquittal will be devastating for many people, but welcomed by those who believe in his innocence.

crime, law and justice

Cardinal George Pell released from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left a prison in Victoria after Australia's highest court quashed his five convictions for child sexual abuse.

crime, law and justice

High Court quashes George Pell convictions

Cardinal George Pell has won his appeal bid to the High Court and is free from prison after spending more than 400 days behind bars for child sex abuse.

health

Virus measures vital over Easter weekend

Australians have been warned that breaking social distancing measures over Easter will undo all the good work done so far to contain the coronavirus.

news

health

Two elderly people dead from virus in WA

The infected partner of an elderly woman who has died from COVID-19 in Perth was not allowed to say goodbye, as Western Australia's death toll rose to six.

sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

world

health

UK PM Johnson remains in intensive care

There has been no change in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition and he remains in an intensive care unit.