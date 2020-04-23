Vic scaled-back parliament tackles virus

An emergency sitting of Victoria’s parliament is underway to pass laws to help the state combat the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

A scaled-back crew of lower house members started Thursday’s proceedings with a minute of silence for four police officers killed during an accident on the Eastern Freeway overnight.

In accordance with social distancing rules, about 25 people are allowed in the house, with speaker Colin Brooks thanking some MPs for staying at home.

“I know lots of members wanted to be here but have put their hand up to stay away so that we are able to maintain the appropriate distancing,” he said.

The parliament is sitting to pass a series of bills that include budget measures as well as the omnibus bill, legislation hundreds of pages long that lays out temporary changes to the health system, courts, local government and rental market.

All measures in the omnibus bill have a sunset clause and will expire in six months.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien told the Legislative Assembly the coalition will support the bill despite concerns it grants unprecedented powers to the justice system.

“It’s almost an anathema to find a bill such as this before the house that we will not be opposing, but these are extraordinary times,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said he was “disappointed” he first saw the 296-page omnibus bill on Monday night with little time to consider it.

The coalition is also concerned the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee, dominated by Labor, will be put in charge to oversee the government’s response to the pandemic.

Upper-house Reason Party MP Fiona Patten raised similar concerns.

“When the government is about to borrow and spend $24 billion I think it’s very important that the parliament has direct oversight and direct scrutiny of that spend,” the crossbencher told reporters.

The government announced on Wednesday it was seeking to borrow an additional $24.5 billion to help the state combat the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

It released modelling showing the unemployment rate will more than double and 270,000 Victorian jobs could be lost.

Among the support measures for Victorians is a one-off $600 payment to foster and kinship carers for every child they care for.

It comes as a man in his 60s died from the virus overnight, bringing the state’s toll to 16.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the man, who had underlying health conditions, succumbed to the virus in hospital overnight.

The man had not travelled overseas and likely contracted COVID-19 in the community, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the state recorded just one new case of the virus.

“This is a very promising result, we have seen a stabilisation of the numbers in recent days and, in fact, there have been no further cases of community transmission,” Ms Mikakos said.

Parliament is expected to return on June 2.