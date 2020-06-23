Victoria records 17 more COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Seventeen more Victorians have tested positive to coronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Victoria records 17 more COVID-19 cases

By Ulises Izquierdo and Benita Kolovos

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 11:13:56

Victoria has recorded double-digit growth in new coronavirus cases for the seventh day in a row.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s tally to 1864. More than 100 cases remain active. 

One of the new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, two are linked to a known outbreak while three are the subject of routine testing. 

Eleven cases are under investigation.

“What we can be certain of is that there will be some significant community transmission within those numbers,” Mr Andrews said.

“We simply can’t pretend that the virus is gone, that the virus is somehow not in our state. It’s here, it travels so fast, it is so infectious.” 

More than half of the state’s new cases since the end of April have involved family members spreading it to their relatives, resulting in the local government areas of Hume, Brimbank and Moreland in Melbourne’s west and Cardinia in the city’s east being declared as coronavirus hotspots.

A team of 50 people will doorknock residents to provide additional information about the virus and in languages other than English, following concerns COVID-19 warnings haven’t been reaching multicultural communities.

“We’re really working hard to make sure that every Victorian, regardless of their circumstance, knows and understands the rules, knows and understands how serious this is,” Mr Andrews said.

COVID-19 testing sites have also extended their operating hours at Chadstone, Highpoint, Northland, Pacific Epping and Pacific Werribee shopping centres following reports of long queues.

The premier said the state would deliver more drive-through testing sites if required.

“I’m very proud to think that Victorians are coming forward and getting tested even though they know it is going to take some time, I apologise for any delays,” Mr Andrews said.

“To a certain extent, it will be inevitable that there will be some waiting.”

Despite the spike in the new cases, he defended the state government’s handling of the virus.

“This is not a zero cases every day strategy,” Mr Andrews said.

“That is not what we are aiming for at this point.

“There is an acceptable level of new cases. We’re not at that point now. The amount of community transmission that we’ve got is too high.”

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Sunday urged residents in hotspots not to leave their suburbs until community transmission issues were resolved.

Meanwhile, Brunswick East Primary School and Keilor Views Primary School were closed after a student at each facility tested positive for the virus. 

The schools will remain closed until at least Friday for cleaning, with contact tracing also underway to determine whether any staff or students should self-isolate.

The closure of Keilor Views Primary School comes after the adjacent Keilor Downs College was forced to shut again on Monday. 

The college was closed after an infected student went to school for two days.

VICTORIA’S SPIKE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES:

Today: 17 new cases

22/6: 16

21/6: 19

20/6: 25

19/6: 13

18/6: 18

17/6: 21

Source: Department of Health and Human Services

Latest news

health

Victoria records 17 more COVID-19 cases

Seventeen more Victorians have tested positive to coronavirus and two schools in areas identified as infection hotspots have closed.

politics

NT speaker tenders resignation after ICAC

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has resigned after being found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" following an ICAC inquiry.

politics

NT speaker tenders resignation after ICAC

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has resigned after being found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" following an ICAC inquiry.

politics

Borders closed for 'very significant' time

There's a lot of luck when it comes to caseloads of coronavirus across Australia, the nation's top medical advisor Brendan Murphy says.

inquiry

Fire evacuation centres need improvement

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that evacuation centre facilities need to be improved and better equipped.

news

politics

NT speaker tenders resignation after ICAC

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has resigned after being found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" following an ICAC inquiry.

sport

sport

Coronavirus' tight grip on world sport

Sports across the world which have rushed back into action are now grappling with positive coronavirus tests.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.