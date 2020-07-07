Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus case numbers have risen by 191 in Melbourne as more public housing residents are tested. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

By Benita Kolovos

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 16:18:58

Melbourne has been ordered back into lockdown after the state was hit with a record 191 new cases of coronavirus. 

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday confirmed people in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will return to lockdown from 11:59pm on Wednesday for six weeks.

People will be able to leave their homes for only four reasons: to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and to study or work if they can’t do so from home.

“We know we’re on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don’t take these steps today,” Mr Andrews said. 

Businesses and facilities that had reopened – including beauty parlours, entertainment venues, gyms, libraries and swimming pools – will have to close while cafes and restaurants will only be open for takeaway and delivery.

Much like earlier restrictions, visitors will no longer be welcome at homes and people cannot gather in groups of more than two. 

Funerals will also return to 10 mourners while only five people can attend a wedding.  

Schools in affected areas will not open their doors for term three, which was due to begin on Monday, with students set to return to distance learning, except for senior secondary students and special schools.

School holidays will be extended by a week to give teachers and parents time to prepare.

Except for Mitchell Shire, regional Victoria is excluded from the lockdown.

“Vast parts of regional Victoria have no cases. This is designed to keep it that way,” Mr Andrews said, noting restrictions may ease further in the regions. 

Unlike previous restrictions, people are required to stay in their principal place of residence and cannot travel to holiday homes. 

“This is further than where we went last time but we’re in a more precarious, challenging and potentially tragic position now than we were some months ago,” Mr Andrews said. 

Victoria recorded its highest number of new cases in the state since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday, following an increase of 127 cases on Monday, which was also a record. 

There are 772 active cases, with more than half potentially from community transmission.

“These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases,” the premier said.

“We have to be clear with each other that this is not over and pretending that it is because we all want it to be over is not the answer. It is indeed part of the problem.”

The premier said everyone in Victoria likely knows someone who “has not been following the rules as well as they should have”. 

Residents in nine public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne will remain in strict lockdown, unable to leave their apartments, until everyone is tested. 

“The strategy here is to complete the testing and then as soon as possible, once that testing is complete, to have those nine towers removed to the same footing that the rest of Melbourne (is on),” Mr Andrews said. 

More than 250 additional Australian Defence Force personnel will be called in to assist Victoria Police to keep a “hard border” around Melbourne.

Booze bus-type checks will be in place on main thoroughfares.  

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said this second lockdown was “required to avoid absolutely catastrophic outcomes”.

“I know we will already see deaths from the cases we have occurring every day,” he said.

“What I do not want to see is any more deaths than are already predicted.”

To date, 22 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

Latest news

virus diseases

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11:59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases.

politics

Concerns for NSW-Vic border communities

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed as COVID-19 cases in the southern state climb, with authorities scrambling to establish an exemption program.

politics

Reserve Bank warns of bumpy recovery ride

The Reserve Bank has warned Australia is experiencing the biggest contraction since the 1930s, and fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time.

politics

SA to stop Victorians crossing the border

Victorians will be barred from entering SA from midnight on Wednesday with local authorities concerned about the escalation of coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

virus diseases

Melbourne towers food deliveries delayed

Authorities have apologised after donated food and supplies were turned away from some of the nine public housing towers locked down in Melbourne overnight.

news

politics

Concerns for NSW-Vic border communities

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed as COVID-19 cases in the southern state climb, with authorities scrambling to establish an exemption program.

sport

Australian rules football

GWS star Taranto fit, Taylor in hospital

GWS will soon add Tim Taranto to their star-studded AFL midfield but young defender Sam Taylor has been hospitalised with an infection.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.