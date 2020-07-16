Victoria records 317 coronavirus cases

Victoria has reported two more deaths and 317 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase in since the start of the pandemic.

Two men, in their 80s, with the virus have died bringing the total deaths in the state to 29 and upping the national toll to 113.

There are 109 people in hospital with 29 in intensive care, with total of 4750 cases since the pandemic began, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The state government has paused all category three elective surgeries – including hip and knee surgery – at Melbourne health services to make sure extra beds due to the virus surge.