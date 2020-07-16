Victoria records 317 coronavirus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorians are being urged to wear masks where social distancing is impossible in locked-down areas. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

communicable diseases

Victoria records 317 coronavirus cases

By AAP

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 11:15:52

Victoria has reported two more deaths and 317 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase in since the start of the pandemic.

Two men, in their 80s, with the virus have died bringing the total deaths in the state to 29 and upping the national toll to 113.

There are 109 people in hospital with 29 in intensive care, with total of 4750 cases since the pandemic began, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The state government has paused all category three elective surgeries – including hip and knee surgery – at Melbourne health services to make sure extra beds due to the virus surge.

Latest news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

inquiry

Virus may restrict overseas fire aircraft

Victorian and NSW emergency services agencies say COVID-19 restrictions will likely affect the provision of aerial firefighting services this bushfire season.

communicable diseases

Victoria records 317 coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded two more deaths and 317 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. The national toll is 113.

virus diseases

Australia records two more virus deaths

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital.

epidemic and plague

NSW virus pub cluster jumps by three to 37

The number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak in Casula in Sydney's southwest has jumped by three to 37.

news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.