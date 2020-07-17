Victoria hit with record COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorians are being urged to wear masks as the state's count of new virus cases hits a record 317. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria hit with record COVID-19 cases

By Benita Kolovos and Christine McGinn

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 16:20:29

Victoria has recorded the nation’s biggest daily increase of coronavirus cases, as authorities insist the state’s second wave isn’t spiralling out of control.

The state recorded 317 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while two men in their 80s died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 29 and the national toll to 113.

Of the new cases, just 28 are linked to known outbreaks and 289 remain under investigation.

Despite the record tally, Premier Daniel Andrews said it is “way too early” to move to a new stage of restrictions.

“Let’s get this stage three stay-at-home lockdown finished,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

“Let’s see community transmission at a much lower rate, let’s see case numbers at a much lower rate and then we can make decisions about what the next period looks like.”

Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire have been in stage three lockdown for a week, with people only allowed to leave their homes to buy food, exercise, give or receive care, or work or study.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the virus had an average incubation period of between five to six days, meaning case numbers should begin to plateau soon.

“It’s a big number. I expect it to turn around this week,” he said, rejecting calls that the current surge in infections was out of control.

“An out-of-control outbreak is where, no matter what you’re doing, you’re seeing an exponential increase. We’re seeing an increase but it’s relatively slow.”

Professor Sutton said there are about 160 outbreaks being monitored across the state, including 27 at aged care facilities.

All residents of Menarock Life aged care in Essendon have been moved to acute care in hospital as an outbreak of staff and residents has grown to 31.

There have also been multiple outbreaks among healthcare workers, including at Brunswick Private Hospital, Monash Health, Northern Hospital, the Royal Children’s Hospital, the Royal Women’s Hospital and St Vincent’s Hospital.

Six police officers have also contracted COVID-19, while about 140 police and 30 protective services officers are in self-isolation after coming into contact with people suspected of having the virus. 

Victoria has a total of 2128 active cases, with 109 people in hospital, including 29 in intensive care.

Professor Sutton said the state would experience up to 1000 deaths a day if restrictions were fully lifted.

“The idea that 29 deaths is nothing, and that we can lift all restrictions and that we can let it run, is absurd,” he said.

“It’s an exponential growth in cases when there aren’t restrictions in place. If we can drive numbers right down, and if we can follow them through a test and trace procedure, we can avoid all the worst outcomes of this virus.”

Professor Sutton said the number of close contacts of those who have tested positive in recent days has been much lower than it was a few weeks ago.

“This is a good sign,” he said.

The state government has paused all category three elective surgeries – including hip and knee replacements – in preparation for a surge of coronavirus patients.

More than 1000 spaces for intensive care and critical care beds have been created, while 1200 ventilators are available.

“Our health services are very well prepared to respond to the increasing hospitalisations, but we hope that this additional capacity will never be needed,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier said the government promised to deliver 4000 intensive care beds in April. 

Police have conducted 3284 spot checks on homes, businesses and public places in the past 24 hours, with 65 people fined for breaching restrictions.

Meanwhile, it’s been agreed people with disabilities receiving care and their support workers should wear masks across locked-down parts of Victoria.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpie Jordan De Goey injures finger

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is likely to require surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

news

virus diseases

Record Vic virus cases, three new deaths

Victoria's hospitals are bracing for an influx of patients after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpie Jordan De Goey injures finger

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is likely to require surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso performance against Geelong.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.