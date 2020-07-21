Three deaths and 374 new Vic COVID cases

Three women have died of coronavirus and another 374 Victorians have tested positive.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the three women aged in their 80s, 90s and 100s died overnight, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 42 and the national toll to 126.

There are now 3078 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 174 people in hospital, 36 of those are receiving intensive care.

“It’s always challenging to analyse any one day’s results, you’d like to see numbers coming down,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, we’re not seeing the doubling and doubling again.

“So what that says to me, and I’m sure the chief health officer can speak to this in more detail, is that the sorts of measures we have put in place are having a direct impact.”