Victorian minister James Merlino has criticised a federal funding offer to independent schools. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Victoria records new coronavirus death

By Ulises Izquierdo and Marnie Banger

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 11:17:56

A woman in her 80s has died of coronavirus, bringing Victoria’s death toll to 18 and the national toll to 89.

The new death came as the state Labor government pushes back against what it perceives as federal government pressure to reopen face-to-face learning in Victoria’s schools.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has offered private schools early payment of the annual funding due to them in July.

If they commit to opening physical campuses for term two for those students who can’t learn from home, they can get 12.5 per cent – a total of almost $1.7 billion – on May 21.

The same amount would be paid on June 9 if at least half their students are back in regular classroom-based learning from June 1.

But Victorian Education Minister James Merlino said this was a reckless bid by the federal government and would pit independent schools, which have funding issues, against state schools.

“What the federal government is doing is using funding to force non-government schools to ignore the expert health advice of the Victorian Chief Health Officer,” he said.

“Expert health advice, not money, should determine whether or not a school fully opens for students, staff and teachers.”

Three new positive cases of the deadly virus were confirmed in Victoria on Wednesday.

There are now 1354 cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, of whom 1287 have now recovered.

There are currently 18 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

The new death comes as the state government holds out against loosening any restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, saying the earliest this will happen is May 11 when a state of emergency comes to an end.

The state government has also announced an $1100 payment for international students stranded in Australia without access to federal government support.

The government will contribute $45 million to a fund expected to provide support for up to 40,000 international students in Victoria.

Meanwhile, the state’s effort to ramp up testing has seen more than 111,000 tests conducted since January.

The government wants 100,000 people to be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks before a decision is made on easing the state’s restrictions.

In the past 24 hours, Victoria Police conducted 586 spot checks and issued 53 fines, including fines imposed on six men who gathered in a school car park and five people who were having lunch together in a car.

Victoria’s largest community event, the Royal Melbourne Show, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

