Victoria records three deaths, 397 cases

Victoria has recorded three more deaths from COVID-19, taking the national death toll above 200, as the state considers whether further measures are needed to contain the virus.

Another 397 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria on Saturday, and while it’s a significant drop from Thursday’s peak of 723, the state has now had 116 deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he understood the deaths of a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s were linked to aged care, where 1008 cases are currently active.

Thirty-seven of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks while 360 remain under investigation.

There are 49 new “mystery” cases, taking suspected community transmission to nearly 2000 cases.

“We can’t be certain there’s not even further community transmission, even more mystery cases out there. That is in some respect our biggest challenge,” Mr Andrews said.

Active consideration was now being given to the need for further steps to contain the virus, but nothing would be announced on Saturday, Mr Andrews said.

Decisions will be based on state and national modelling, which the premier supported being released publicly.

“This is not an easy thing to do,” he said.

“If you take further steps you’ve got to make sure you’ve put it through properly, that the rules can function and that any changes to the rules will actually deliver the desired outcome.”

He previously indicated lockdown restrictions could be extended past the initial mid-August expiry if daily case numbers remained high.

The premier has also been frustrated by people disobeying public health orders, including positive cases who weren’t home when defence force members came knocking.

One person was fined on Saturday for leaving Melbourne to drive to Wodonga for a Big Mac.

One tried to drive from Werribee in Melbourne’s far west to Springvale in the east for groceries, while another was fined for twice driving to Ballarat for fresh air.

Victoria Police have issue 168 fines since Saturday, including 31 for failing to wear masks and to two groups partying in Airbnbs.

The premier said the time for warnings had passed and a “much bigger fine” through the courts is being considered as an alternative to on-the-spot fines.

“It is not acceptable to have this virus and be out and about – it is very dangerous, fundamentally irresponsible and it needs to stop,” he said.

Mr Andrews said he didn’t want to give airtime to people trying to make political points about something they read on an obscure website.

“What I would say is this is not about human rights, it’s about human life and all of us need to make sure we play our part in making sure we don’t have more families planning funerals,” he said.

Victoria’s aged care facilities have been among those hardest hit by the virus, with all residents from St Basil’s at suburban Faulkner relocated to hospitals as staff were ordered into self-isolation.