Four constables were killed when a truck ploughed into them as they stood on a Melbourne freeway. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

police

Victoria reels from police freeway deaths

By Marnie Banger

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 23:31:37

A speeding Porsche driver who fled after four police officers were killed by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway has been urged to contact police investigating the incident.

The four constables were killed when the truck ploughed into them as they stood on the freeway near the Chandler Highway at Kew about ‪5.40pm on Wednesday‬.

The group included a female senior constable, a male senior constable and two male constables, one of whom had only recently joined the force.

“It’s a very tragic night for Victoria Police,” Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said at the scene ‪on Wednesday night.

Two of the officers had intercepted a Porsche, which had been speeding on the freeway, and called for backup when they decided to impound the vehicle, with two other members soon arriving.

Shortly after, the refrigerated truck ploughed into the police officers.

The Porsche driver, who is believed to be uninjured, then fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

Mr Ashton said police were investigating his identity.

“I’d strongly suggest he gets himself down to the nearest police station to present himself to assist with these inquiries,” the chief commissioner said.

The truck driver is not believed to have been injured in the crash but experienced a “medical episode” and was taken to hospital under police guard.

Mr Ashton said it was unclear whether he experienced the episode before or after the accident or exactly what unfolded.

He will be interviewed when possible and undergo testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs in his system.

“We don’t know at this stage what has caused him to drive that truck into our police members,” Mr Ashton said.

The homicide squad is investigating the incident.

Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said the deaths would “shock police in stations across Victoria”.

“These police officers were doing something that we do 10 times, 20 times, 30 times a shift – intercepting a motor vehicle on the side of the road, this is the bread and butter of policing,” he told reporters.

“This isn’t stuff that you go to do and expect to be killed doing. But each and every time a police officer does that for the next little while, they’ll have this in the back of their minds, there’s no doubt.”

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the tragedy hurts the whole community, encouraging people to extend their support to the force at this time.

The freeway’s lanes were closed in both directions between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway on Wednesday night, with drivers told to find an alternative route.

