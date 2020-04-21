Measures have ‘changed Victoria’s future’

While some Victorians agitate for golf to return from its coronavirus exile, modelling suggests the state could have had up to 36,000 deaths without social distancing.

As he revealed state modelling that shows what the exponential growth of coronavirus would have been without restrictions, state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said Victorians had changed their future.

“Without the physical distancing measures that have been in place … we would have gotten to 58,000 infections per day at the peak,” Professor Sutton said on Monday.

“In terms of deaths, it would have gotten to 650 deaths per day at the peak. So not dissimilar to what’s being seen across Europe at the moment in a number of countries.”

One new case of coronavirus was confirmed in Victoria on Monday as the strict measures have clearly worked, but authorities continue to argue the current low number of cases isn’t a reason to roll back social distancing rules.

Prof Sutton said if restrictions were lifted now and the infectious rate went up to a worst-case scenario, Victoria could have up to 8420 cases in three weeks.

This would translate into 72 deaths over that time.

If Victoria had not introduced restrictions at all, the modelling predicts there would have been 36,000 coronavirus deaths in the state.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the national cabinet of state and federal leaders will have a discussion on Tuesday about some of the prerequisites for relaxing any of the rules in place.

“So many countries around the world had very similar rules in place to what we have. Then they relaxed the rules,” he said.

“Many world leaders, in jobs like I’ve got, wish they were having a debate about golf. They’re not. They’re having a debate about where the temporary morgues will go.”

Mr Andrews argued the decreased infectious rate was an indication the strategy to suppress the virus is working.

“I want to make it clear though that the notion that pubs are open any time soon, restaurants, bars, cafes, I don’t think that will be the case,” he said.

“There are some areas where we might be able to make changes around the way people interact with others, around some of the more social measures.”

“We can properly, in a cautious way, examine those in the weeks and months ahead and we can potentially make some changes.”

The single new case confirmed in Victoria brought the state’s infection tally to 1329.

A man in his 80s died of COVID-19 in a Victorian hospital on Sunday, marking the state’s 15th death.

About 7000 tests were done on the weekend.

Victoria Police conducted 819 spot checks since Sunday and issued 91 fines to people breaching social distance laws, including 16 people gathered at a private residence for a party.

A 20-year-old Mildura man was charged after he was spoken to by police five times in five hours for breaches of lockdown rules.