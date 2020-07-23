Victoria to run a $7.5 billion deficit

Victoria’s budget is expected to run a $7.5 billion deficit for the 2019/20 financial year.

Treasurer Tim Pallas revealed the startling figure in an economic update on Thursday.

Coronavirus, which is gripping Victoria with a continuing second wave, has been blamed for the dire financial situation.

“The coronavirus pandemic has really prompted a worldwide recession,” Mr Pallas told reporters.

“That is, of course, as a result of both social distancing arrangements that impact upon business, the closure of national borders … closure of state borders, as well as dwindling demand for Victoria’s key export sectors.”

As a result, Victoria’s tax revenue has dived.

“Taxation revenue and GST grants are expected to be around $8.5 billion lower over the 2019/20 and 2021 financial years compared with the pre-planned bank forecasts,” he said.

“The reduced revenue and the government’s unprecedented investment in support measures means that the Victorian budget will now likely return an operating deficit of $7.5 billion in 2019/20.”

Before the pandemic, Victoria had been running surpluses and was forecast to continue doing so.

Then, devastating bushfires ripped through parts of the state and the coronavirus pandemic took hold, both needing state government financial intervention.

As the pandemic has continued, so has the need for government support.

The state has now provided $3.4 billion in support to businesses and households, including $504 million in payroll tax refunds to nearly 19,000 businesses, while 77,139 businesses have been approved for support grants totalling $771.3 million.

It has also spent billions on health interventions.

“The economic devastation caused by coronavirus is simply eye-watering and for many individuals, it will be both traumatic and devastating,” Mr Pallas said.

“The revised modelling shows gross state product is forecast to fall by 5.2 per cent in this calendar year. It predicts unemployment to peak at 9 per cent in the September quarter.”