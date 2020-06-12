Infected Vic protester won’t be named

A man who tested positive for coronavirus after attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne won’t be named by authorities, the Victorian health minister has stressed.

Jenny Mikakos says identifying the non-Indigenous man in his 30s, to help strangers know whether they came into contact with him, would breach the state’s Health Records Act.

It could also act as a deterrent to people being tested, she said.

“We want to not do anything to discourage people from coming forward,” she told reporters on Friday.

“If people now are exhibiting symptoms, then we would urge them to go forward and to get tested.”

The man developed symptoms on Sunday after being asymptomatic and wearing a mask at Saturday’s protest.

Health officials believe it’s highly unlikely he contracted the virus at the event.

Victorian deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen said there is a “low risk” that he passed the virus on to others, given he had no symptoms and was wearing a mask.

“But again, these are still very relatively early days in this virus, so there’s still a lot we don’t know about it,” she told reporters.

The rally against Aboriginal deaths in custody and in solidarity with protests in the US drew thousands of people to Melbourne’s CBD.

Dr van Diemen says officials have now tracked down the infected protester’s close contacts – which include a “small group of friends” he attended the event with – and they have entered quarantine.

The man didn’t have the COVIDSafe app downloaded.

Four fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria on Friday, but none are believed to be linked to the protest.

One was detected through routine testing, two are in hotel quarantine and the last is under investigation.

Victoria has now recorded 1703 cases, but only 49 of them are active because 1632 people have recovered from the condition and 19 have died.

Five people are currently in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Of Victoria’s coronavirus cases, 179 are believed to be from community transmission.

Ms Mikakos said authorities are making daily assessments on the state’s coronavirus situation to help determine whether it can ease COVID-19 restrictions further on June 22 as planned.

The infected protester is not shifting the dial on that decision-making.

“At this point in time, it’s one case, and … this person may have been infectious while they were at the rally, it’s not certain,” Ms Mikakos said.