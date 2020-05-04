Bulk of new Vic virus cases at meat works

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is not rushing to ease lockdown restrictions. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Bulk of new Vic virus cases at meat works

By Marnie Banger and Benita Kolovos

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 10:45:40

Victoria has recorded 22 new coronavirus cases, with most of the fresh infections linked to an outbreak at a meat processing facility.

The state’s chief health officer has reassured Victorians the facility poses no risk to them, while the business has insisted its meat is safe to eat.

Cedar Meats has confirmed the outbreak is at its Brooklyn factory in Melbourne’s west, after Victorian authorities declined to name it.

In a statement, General Manager Tony Kairouz said “a number of our employees have tested positive to the coronavirus”.

“The welfare and safety of our staff, visitors, suppliers, and customers is our highest priority. All workers are self-quarantining and we are working closely with Victorian health authorities,” the statement provided to 3AW says.

“All meat processed at our facilities is processed in accordance with Australian standards for food safety. Our customers can be confident the meat processed is safe to eat.”

There have been 34 cases linked to the outbreak, including 19 of the 22 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Victoria on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the facility began moving towards a shut down when the outbreak was first identified and is now closed.

“It’s not a risk to the general community and it’s not going to get out of control,” he told reporters on Monday.

The factory could not close immediately because of animal welfare issues, he said.

The majority of workers who tested positive over the weekend were asymptomatic and had been in quarantine before getting the result.

Two other new cases in Victoria on Monday were returned travellers while one other case was still being investigated.

A testing blitz aimed at conducting 100,000 tests in Victoria within two weeks has reached its halfway mark, with 55,000 people tested so far, including 13,000 on Sunday alone.

That is the most tests on a single day in any part of the country in this pandemic, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“I can’t emphasise enough how pleased, how proud and how grateful I am,” he told reporters.

Victoria’s state of emergency is set to expire on May 11, which is the earliest date the government will consider relaxing social distancing restrictions.

On Sunday the government confirmed a teacher at Meadow Glen primary school in Epping had coronavirus and the school would be shut from Monday to Wednesday.

The teacher’s infection was reported after Education Minister Dan Tehan accused Mr Andrews of failing in his leadership by keeping schools shut.

Mr Tehan later issued a statement withdrawing the remarks, saying he had overstepped the mark.

Mr Andrews said he was not focused on the comments.

“That’s ancient history as far as I’m concerned. Yesterday was not about that for me, yesterday was about 13,000 Victorians coming forward, doing the right thing, getting tested and giving all of us all options.”

Latest news

virus diseases

Bulk of new Vic virus cases at meat works

Victoria has recorded another 22 coronavirus cases, including 19 connected to a meat works, as community-wide testing ramps up.

health

Qld schools to open amid COVID breaches

Queensland schools will start to reopen on Monday as police issued more than 140 fines for COVID-19 social distancing breaches.

education

Qld schools to start return from next week

Queensland children will start going back to school from next week as the number of COVID-19 cases remains low.

politics

Barilaro steps out of Eden-Monaro race

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has confirmed he won't be a candidate for the by-election in the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

epidemic and plague

Just one new NSW virus case, school closes

A Sydney public school has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, while NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19.

news

health

Qld schools to open amid COVID breaches

Queensland schools will start to reopen on Monday as police issued more than 140 fines for COVID-19 social distancing breaches.

sport

rugby league

Warriors must bulk up in Tamworth: Kearney

Stephen Kearney's Warriors players will need to blitz the weights in their Tamworth quarantine if they're to be fighting fit for the NRL.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.