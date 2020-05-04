Bulk of new Vic virus cases at meat works

Victoria has recorded 22 new coronavirus cases, with most of the fresh infections linked to an outbreak at a meat processing facility.

The state’s chief health officer has reassured Victorians the facility poses no risk to them, while the business has insisted its meat is safe to eat.

Cedar Meats has confirmed the outbreak is at its Brooklyn factory in Melbourne’s west, after Victorian authorities declined to name it.

In a statement, General Manager Tony Kairouz said “a number of our employees have tested positive to the coronavirus”.

“The welfare and safety of our staff, visitors, suppliers, and customers is our highest priority. All workers are self-quarantining and we are working closely with Victorian health authorities,” the statement provided to 3AW says.

“All meat processed at our facilities is processed in accordance with Australian standards for food safety. Our customers can be confident the meat processed is safe to eat.”

There have been 34 cases linked to the outbreak, including 19 of the 22 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Victoria on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the facility began moving towards a shut down when the outbreak was first identified and is now closed.

“It’s not a risk to the general community and it’s not going to get out of control,” he told reporters on Monday.

The factory could not close immediately because of animal welfare issues, he said.

The majority of workers who tested positive over the weekend were asymptomatic and had been in quarantine before getting the result.

Two other new cases in Victoria on Monday were returned travellers while one other case was still being investigated.

A testing blitz aimed at conducting 100,000 tests in Victoria within two weeks has reached its halfway mark, with 55,000 people tested so far, including 13,000 on Sunday alone.

That is the most tests on a single day in any part of the country in this pandemic, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“I can’t emphasise enough how pleased, how proud and how grateful I am,” he told reporters.

Victoria’s state of emergency is set to expire on May 11, which is the earliest date the government will consider relaxing social distancing restrictions.

On Sunday the government confirmed a teacher at Meadow Glen primary school in Epping had coronavirus and the school would be shut from Monday to Wednesday.

The teacher’s infection was reported after Education Minister Dan Tehan accused Mr Andrews of failing in his leadership by keeping schools shut.

Mr Tehan later issued a statement withdrawing the remarks, saying he had overstepped the mark.

Mr Andrews said he was not focused on the comments.

“That’s ancient history as far as I’m concerned. Yesterday was not about that for me, yesterday was about 13,000 Victorians coming forward, doing the right thing, getting tested and giving all of us all options.”