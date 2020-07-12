‘No ordinary Sunday’ as virus toll rises

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's neighbours are relying on closed borders and testing to fend off the coronavirus spike. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

‘No ordinary Sunday’ as virus toll rises

By Colin Brinsden

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 12:45:32

Victoria continues to be the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with another day of new cases in triple figures and another death, taking the national toll to 108.

By contrast, Queensland – which only last Friday reopened its borders after more than three months – reported another day of no new cases on Sunday. Three people are currently battling COVID-19.

NSW, the largest state, recorded five new cases to 8pm on Saturday, but authorities are concerned about community transmission, especially a cluster from a Sydney pub.

An 18-year-old staffer was confirmed as the sixth case in The Crossroads Hotel cluster, leading to the NSW chief health officer to significantly expand the self-isolation advice to all people who visited between July 3 and 10.

“Without using the obvious pun, we are definitely at a crossroads in NSW,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

She said NSW had the opportunity to clamp down on community transmission or go the way of Victoria, which was why the number of flights from overseas would be capped and returned travellers would be charged for quarantining in hotels.

“What we need to do is protect our citizens and put resources where they are needed most and that’s in community tracing. I want our health officials to be focused on what they do best.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews again emphasised the need to follow the lockdown rules in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire to try curb the spread of the virus.

“This is not an ordinary Sunday. These next six weeks are not an ordinary winter,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

“We all have to play our part, we cannot ignore the circumstances we face. Nobody wanted to be in this position, but this is where we find ourselves.”

Mr Andrews announced a further 278 COVID-19 cases, following on from 216 reported on Saturday and a record 288 infections on Friday. The state has recorded more than 1000 cases in the past week.

Adding to the state’s woes, 11 of the cases are linked to Brunswick Private Hospital, eight to the Alfred Hospital and two to Box Hill Hospital.

Eleven people have also tested positive at a single aged-care facility.

Mr Andrews also confirmed prep to year 10 students in the lockdown areas of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell will return to online learning from July 20 until at least August 19.

“We can’t have the best part of 700,000 students as well as parents moving to and from school, moving around the community, as if there wasn’t a lockdown,” he said.

The national cabinet decide on Friday to halve the number of incoming international flights to ease pressure on hotel quarantine systems and that returning Australians will be made to pay for their hotel quarantine.

“We believe this is fair,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

“Australian residents overseas have had three or four months to think about what they want to do. What we need to do is protect our citizens and put resources where they are needed most and that’s in community tracing.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese backs the national cabinet’s decision on halving the number of incoming international flights, but hopes no one’s health is put at risk by putting off a return to Australia because of the cost of quarantine.

“I”m sure that governments will apply a common sense principle there,” he told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Vic records 273 new COVID-19 cases, death

The national COVID-19 toll is now 108 after Victoria reported another death on Sunday and a week of triple-digit daily increases in cases, with 273 new cases.

epidemic and plague

'No ordinary Sunday' as virus toll rises

The national death toll from coronavirus is now 108 with the death of another man in Victoria as the state hopes to contain the pandemic with another lockdown.

politics

Economy needs more than a few tweaks

Business Council boss Jennifer Westacott says the economic recovery is going to need more than a few tweaks to get people back into work.

health

Sydney pub coronavirus cluster now five

Five people are now linked to a coronavirus cluster at a Sydney pub after a patron passed the virus on to three in his household, as locals queue to be tested.

epidemic and plague

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there's hope the numbers are plateauing.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic records 273 new COVID-19 cases, death

The national COVID-19 toll is now 108 after Victoria reported another death on Sunday and a week of triple-digit daily increases in cases, with 273 new cases.

sport

boxing

Horn, Tszyu fight locked in for August

The domestic superfight between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will be held on August 26 in Townsville.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

A surge in coronavirus cases is causing difficulties for public hospitals in India and South Africa.