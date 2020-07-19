Victoria records 363 fresh virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's ombudsman is investigating the treatment of residents in towers shut down for five days. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Victoria records 363 fresh virus cases

By Christine McGinn and Andi Yu

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 11:16:23

Victoria has recorded 363 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, prompting a move to make face masks mandatory in coming days.

Two men and a woman, aged in their 90s, with the virus have died, taking the state’s toll to 38, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday. The national toll is now 122.

There are 2837 active cases across the state, with 130 people in hospital, of those 28 are in intensive care.

Thirty-six of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 327 cases are under investigation.

Mr Andrews announced face masks will be mandatory for people who leave their homes in metropolitan Melbourne and in the Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm on Wednesday, with fines of $200 for non-compliance.

