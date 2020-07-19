Victoria records 363 fresh virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, prompting a move to make face masks mandatory in coming days.

Two men and a woman, aged in their 90s, with the virus have died, taking the state’s toll to 38, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday. The national toll is now 122.

There are 2837 active cases across the state, with 130 people in hospital, of those 28 are in intensive care.

Thirty-six of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 327 cases are under investigation.

Mr Andrews announced face masks will be mandatory for people who leave their homes in metropolitan Melbourne and in the Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm on Wednesday, with fines of $200 for non-compliance.