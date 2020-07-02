Discover Australian Associated Press

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said his playing group is prepared to relocate to continue the season. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

By Anna Harrington

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 11:54:38

As Victoria’s AFL clubs prepare to hit the road, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says the Demons are still uncertain exactly when and where they’ll be sent into interstate hubs.

The 10 clubs are expected to relocate to interstate hubs – potentially as early as next week – with NSW and Western Australia flagged as potential locations along with the current Gold Coast hub.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said the Demons had “no idea” where they would be headed but were prepared for the challenge.

“No idea (where we’re going) at this stage,” Goodwin told reporters on Thursday.

“I guess what we have been assured is that we’ll get a week’s notice.

“What we are up for is we’re up for anything.

“We just want to play footy.”

Clubs are expecting a week’s notice on plans to move into hubs but Goodwin said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Demons were on the road next week.

“We’ve been told a week’s notice but I think everyone knows that this thing’s moving so quickly that we’ll just deal with what comes our way,” he said.

“If it’s three days, it’s three days, if it’s five, it’s five and if it’s a week, it’s a week –  and we don’t know where we’re playing next week or what’s going on.

“I’m sure we’ll get informed at the right time and we’re just ready for anything.”

Goodwin said there hadn’t been any push back from Demons players at the prospect of entering interstate hubs.

However, he expected there to be an opportunity for players to bring their families with them, like the WA and SA clubs were able to do.

Melbourne vice-captain Jack Viney and his wife Charlotte had their first child less than a week ago while the Demons have several other players with young families.

“We’ve had some really general discussions with some of our players with families and around as a club, how we’ll be able to look after them,” Goodwin said. 

“The AFL are really open to that, they want to really look after the families of players and and do the best they can.

“So at this stage we haven’t had any concerns raised by our playing group.

“We’ll continue to talk to them as it gets closer and when we find out where we’re going.”

On Wednesday, other clubs were scrambling to relocate players who live in Melbourne’s COVID-19 hot spots but the Demons did not have to relocate any members of their squad.

