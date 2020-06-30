Discover Australian Associated Press

Richmond players may be among those asked to enter quarantine hubs for the AFL season to continue. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL players face hub dilemma

By Anna Harrington and Melissa Woods

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 11:07:23

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin says there is a “genuine chance” some of his teammates could opt against moving to an interstate hub if the Tigers are required to relocate during the AFL season.

Concerns over Victoria’s COVID-19 spike saw Richmond’s clash with West Coast on the Gold Coast postponed, with border restrictions set to see Victorian clubs spend a block of fixtures interstate.

Cotchin, who has a young family, emphasised the Tigers were prepared to head to a hub but said he wouldn’t be surprised if teammates expecting babies or with young families chose not to indefinitely relocate.

“That (players choosing not to enter hubs) would be a genuine chance,” Cotchin said.

“I think it is going to be a challenge.

“(There’s) no doubt our footy club will be there (in a hub) and will partake and do what we need to do to continue the season.

“But there’s going to be a number of different individual cases or scenarios.

“We have guys with pending babies and other challenges or things going on in their life that we will just have to manage accordingly, and that is something we will manage inside of the club and make sure everyone is comfortable and happy.

“I think the most important thing is that our partners feel supported and have the required help that is going to be needed with players and coaches and staff being away for a period of time.”

Hawthorn’s Tom Scully said they were prepared to head into a hubs but expected the Hawks to support their players’ individual decisions.

“Certainly, yeah, we’ve got a number of players with young families and partners,” Scully told reporters on Tuesday.

“So I think the club would be very accommodating to those players.

“I guess every player’s got different individual circumstances… one thing the Hawthorn Football Club are really good at is looking after their people and their welfare. 

“So I’ve got no doubt the club would work individually with every player to make sure they’re comfortable, first and foremost, and if we get in that situation obviously trying to get a good outcome for everyone.”

