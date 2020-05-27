Discover Australian Associated Press

Alcohol delivery services are allowed to operate like cowboys in Victoria, new research has found. Image by Melanie Foster/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victorian booze deliveries flout laws

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 09:19:44

Online alcohol delivery services in Victoria operate like it’s the wild west where rules are often ignored, new research has found.

A survey carried out by VicHealth found 71 per cent of weekly users received their orders when they were already drunk, while a third of people were delivered alcohol without any ID check, making it possible for underage drinkers to order online.

About 40 per cent of people said they would have stopped drinking if online alcohol delivery wasn’t available.

“Alcohol delivery services are allowed to operate like cowboys in Victoria – it’s causing harm and it’s time to rein them in,” VicHealth chief executive Sandro Demaio said.

“Something is really wrong when a business is allowed to sell someone a bottle of hard alcohol when they’re already drunk and deliver it to their door in 15 minutes.”

VicHealth has urged for a reform of the Liquor Act to regulate alcohol online delivery that would include two hour delays after purchases, a curfew ban after 10pm and the prohibition to market it via email, text or in-app promotions, among other measures.

