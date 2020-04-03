Victorian bushfire meetings go online

Victorians affected by the summer’s bushfires are being encouraged to make a contribution into the state’s inquiry by joining an online meeting.

The inquiry into the state’s blazes, being led by Victoria’s Inspector-General for Emergency Management Tony Pearce, will hold virtual meetings for communities from Monday.

Mr Pearce had held 15 in-person community meetings in fire-affected areas before coronavirus restrictions forced others to be put on hold, while an alternative was arranged.

“In challenging times such as this we need to find different ways of working,” Mr Pearce said on Thursday.

“It’s also important we can offer Victorians affected by the bushfires ways to continue participating in our activities and stay connected.”

The online meetings will remain grouped by regions, with the first on Monday for people in Victoria’s north and central west and the southwest.

Sessions for people across Gippsland and the alpine region are among others being held up to April 17.

People can register for the meetings or make an online submission at igem.vic.gov.au/fire-season-inquiry