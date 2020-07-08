Victorian hospitals respond to second wave

VICTORIA’S CORONAVIRUS HOSPITAL BREAKDOWN:
CASES AS OF JULY 7:
* 35 people in Victoria are in hospital with COVID-19
* Nine patients are in intensive care
* Two men have died in hospital – one aged in his 90s on Sunday and the other aged in his 60s on Monday
* Victoria’s virus death toll is 22
CURRENT KNOWN INFECTED HOSPITAL STAFF:
* Four new cases have been linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping, bringing that outbreak to a total of nine made up of eight staff and one household contact
* One case in a healthcare worker at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, a close contact of a known case
* One employee at the Alfred Hospital has contracted COVID-19 and contact tracing is underway to determine the source of the case
* An Epworth healthcare worker has tested positive in the last week
* A healthcare worker at the Joan Kirner Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Sunshine Hospital also has tested positive
HOSPITAL CONTINGENCIES:
* A 30-bed urgent care clinic at the Melbourne Showgrounds has been set up by The Royal Melbourne Hospital and St John Ambulance to provide critical care and first-aid to residents locked down in Flemington and North Melbourne public housing
* Two field emergency management units have been set up for people in the towers who have medical needs
* These are staffed by medical workers, GPs and nurses, with pharmacotherapy and medicines available on site, including mental health and drug and alcohol support
* Residents who need to continue treatment and recovery during lockdown will have access to pharmacotherapy and support programs