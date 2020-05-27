Vic schools back, aged care staff positive

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian children in prep to year 2 and years 11 and 12 has resumed face-to-face learning. Image by Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic schools back, aged care staff positive

By Marnie Banger and Ulises Izquierdo

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 20:09:19

Two workers at an aged care centre in Melbourne’s inner east have tested positive for coronavirus, as thousands of Victorian students returned to school.

The pair, staff members at Lynden Aged Care in Camberwell, were confirmed as having COVID-19 on Tuesday, the health department has revealed.

The cases bring the number of coronavirus infections linked to the facility to three, with a resident diagnosed with the condition on May 19 while being treated at a metropolitan hospital.

The centre has been in lockdown since the first case was confirmed, with extensive testing carried out.

The department says the diagnosed staff members were not identified as close contacts of the original case.

“The source of acquisition for these new cases remains under investigation and all potential sources of transmission will be explored,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

A further round of testing will commence on Tuesday, with close contacts of the workers also asked to enter a fortnight of quarantine.

The development comes as 400,000 Victorian students in prep to year 2 and years 11 and 12 returned to schools on Tuesday after a seven-week hiatus that could change the future of education.

The government says it will examine lessons from the experiment in statewide home schooling.

“Every principal I have spoken to, every teacher, talks about students who have re-engaged; students who disengaged at school seven weeks ago are suddenly embracing their learning,” Education Minister James Merlino said.

Mr Merlino has announced an independent analysis to understand what can be learned from flexible and remote schooling, along with a summit of education leaders in June.

Up to 17,500 education staff were tested before the return of students to school, with a teacher at Keilor Downs Secondary College found to have COVID-19.

The teacher tested positive on Friday, but Mr Merlino said they had not been at the school and close contacts weren’t identified on site, so no further action was needed.

He also assured parents that the risk of coronavirus at schools was low, stressing the advice of the chief health officer that all students should return for face-to-face teaching.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien criticised the return to school under an easing of coronavirus restrictions while Premier Daniel Andrews tells Victorians to continue working from home during June.

“The premier is giving mixed messages,” he said.

Years three to 10 go back on June 9, but students of any age with compromised immunity don’t have to return.

Victoria recorded five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday before the Lynden Aged Care cases were confirmed.

Three of them were returned travellers in hotel quarantine, one case was found in routine testing and another was attributed to a resident at HammondCare’s Caulfield aged care centre.

But that resident and another at the centre who earlier tested positive to COVID-19 have since returned negative tests, HammondCare said.

Victoria has officially recorded 1610 cases, with 56 active cases, while the death toll remains at 19. 

More than 437,000 tests have been completed in the state.

Eight people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

