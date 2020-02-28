Discover Australian Associated Press

The Victorian government has promised to fully investigate the deaths of 40 koalas. Image by Roy Vandervegt/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Victorian koala deaths under investigation

By Ulises Izquierdo

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 17:00:48

Evidence has been seized as part of an investigation after 40 koalas reportedly died and another 80 were put in the care of authorities after timber harvesting in Victoria.

Six search warrants were executed on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Portland and Heywood areas in Victoria’s southwest.

The operation has led authorities to seize electronic evidence among other items, including an allegedly unregistered firearm.

“Our investigators have collected a number of witness statements and are continuing to seek out new witnesses who could provide crucial information as part of our investigation,” Conservation Regulator Chief Kate Gavens said.

Scores of koalas were found dead and injured following a timber harvesting operation on privately-held land at Cape Bridgewater, near Portland, earlier in February.

The discovery sparked fury over an act that shocked the state.

Victorian Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said “the devastation that has befallen many koalas in this part of Portland is an abysmal act.”

Premier Daniel Andrews vowed to “properly investigate” an incident that was deemed “terrible”.

“If anyone has done the wrong thing and that can be established, then they will feel the full force of the law,” he said.

The reports of the dead koalas prompted a call for the animals to be protected by federal law, extending the deadline for submissions for federal protection and biodiversity laws currently under review to April.

Killing or disturbing wildlife in Victoria can attract a maximum penalty of up to $8,000 and six months imprisonment.

