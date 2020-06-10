No new virus cases as Vic students return

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian school students who have been learning at home are heading back to school. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No new virus cases as Vic students return

By Marnie Banger

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 13:34:57

More than 600,000 students have returned to Victorian schools, marking the end of widespread, coronavirus-induced remote learning in the state.

Students, parents and school staff are now being urged to tell the Andrews government what they thought about learning from home, in the hopes of permanently improving life in the classroom for some kids.

The developments come as Victoria recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The state recorded its first day without new cases since March 5 on Saturday.

But four new cases were confirmed on Sunday and another two on Monday, with Victoria’s total number of infections so far standing at 1687.

Seven people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care, while the number of active cases is 66.

Victoria’s death toll remains at 19.

Premier Daniel Andrews said a lack of fresh cases was welcome, but the state is not out of the pandemic yet.

“It’s not done, it’s not over, and following the rules remains as important as ever,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“You could have months and months of zero cases and all of a sudden – if everyone’s just going back to normal, rather than a COVID normal – then we will finish up in a second wave.”

About 618,000 Victorian years three-to-10 students are back at their desks on Tuesday after a staged return to in-class teaching saw the youngest and most senior pupils return last month.

Education Minister James Merlino has vowed the state will learn from its remote education experience.

He particularly wants to know how it has helped some students with learning difficulties or with anxiety, to thrive and how those benefits can be replicated in face-to-face learning.

An independent analysis is being undertaken and the state government has opened up an online survey at engage.vic.gov.au.

“We want to hear from our students, what did you like, what didn’t you like. We want to hear from parents and teachers, principals and support staff. We want to hear from everyone,” Mr Merlino told reporters.

A summit of education leaders will be held in mid-July.

Testing continues at the northeast Victorian aged care centre Hawthorn Village in Bright, after a resident was confirmed as one of the state’s two latest infections on Monday.

The resident has been isolated in hospital where they were transferred for an unrelated condition, while about 25 remaining residents are in quarantine.

Close contacts and staff have been tested and are awaiting results.

It will take at least a week to determine whether the weekend’s Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne has contributed to any spread of the virus.

Police conducted 2448 spot checks on homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state between 11pm Thursday and 11pm Monday, issuing three fines.

Since March 21 police have performed 62,724 spot checks.

