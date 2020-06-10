No new virus cases as Vic students return

More than 600,000 students have returned to Victorian schools, marking the end of widespread, coronavirus-induced remote learning in the state.

Students, parents and school staff are now being urged to tell the Andrews government what they thought about learning from home, in the hopes of permanently improving life in the classroom for some kids.

The developments come as Victoria recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The state recorded its first day without new cases since March 5 on Saturday.

But four new cases were confirmed on Sunday and another two on Monday, with Victoria’s total number of infections so far standing at 1687.

Seven people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care, while the number of active cases is 66.

Victoria’s death toll remains at 19.

Premier Daniel Andrews said a lack of fresh cases was welcome, but the state is not out of the pandemic yet.

“It’s not done, it’s not over, and following the rules remains as important as ever,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“You could have months and months of zero cases and all of a sudden – if everyone’s just going back to normal, rather than a COVID normal – then we will finish up in a second wave.”

About 618,000 Victorian years three-to-10 students are back at their desks on Tuesday after a staged return to in-class teaching saw the youngest and most senior pupils return last month.

Education Minister James Merlino has vowed the state will learn from its remote education experience.

He particularly wants to know how it has helped some students with learning difficulties or with anxiety, to thrive and how those benefits can be replicated in face-to-face learning.

An independent analysis is being undertaken and the state government has opened up an online survey at engage.vic.gov.au.

“We want to hear from our students, what did you like, what didn’t you like. We want to hear from parents and teachers, principals and support staff. We want to hear from everyone,” Mr Merlino told reporters.

A summit of education leaders will be held in mid-July.

Testing continues at the northeast Victorian aged care centre Hawthorn Village in Bright, after a resident was confirmed as one of the state’s two latest infections on Monday.

The resident has been isolated in hospital where they were transferred for an unrelated condition, while about 25 remaining residents are in quarantine.

Close contacts and staff have been tested and are awaiting results.

It will take at least a week to determine whether the weekend’s Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne has contributed to any spread of the virus.

Police conducted 2448 spot checks on homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state between 11pm Thursday and 11pm Monday, issuing three fines.

Since March 21 police have performed 62,724 spot checks.