Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A Victorian surfer has been fined for breaching the state's COVID-19 quarantine rules. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victorian surfer fined over hunt for waves

By AAP

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 15:14:11

A surfer who drove more than 140km in search of better waves is among the latest group of Victorians fined for breaching quarantine rules.

Victoria Police on Sunday said 243 fines had been handed to individuals in the past 24 hours for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

They included 84 curfew breaches, 30 at vehicle checkpoints and 28 for failing to wear a face covering without a valid reason.

Police said a man living in Torquay had travelled more than 140km to surf at Castle Cove because there were “no waves on the east side”.

Another two men had travelled from Bayswater to Bonnie Doon to collect clothes, while four people caught driving in Wyndham during curfew hours said they were going to buy cigarettes.

Police assessed 12,714 vehicles at checkpoints in the 24-hour period and conducted 4490 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback with Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

Australian rules football

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks' Eagles loss

West Coast booted the first four goals of their AFL match against Hawthorn on Sunday to cruise to a 32-point win at Optus Stadium.

Australian rules football

Bombers no match as Saints bounce back

Max King booted three goals and Brad Hill showed glimpses of his best as St Kilda dominated Essendon in a 35-point AFL win on Sunday in Brisbane.

rugby league

Wests Tigers beat Bulldogs in NRL thriller

Five-eighth Luke Brooks has nailed a late field goal to earn Wests Tigers a season-saving 29-28 NRL win over Canterbury.

rugby league

Knights enter race for NRL's top four

Newcastle look certain to play their first NRL finals in seven years and are now a real chance of reaching the top four for the first time since 2006.

news

virus diseases

NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

Premier Gladys Berejikilian says she remains anxious about undetected COVID-19 cases in western and southwestern Sydney after seven new cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback with Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

world

political campaigns

Ardern delays NZ election to October 17

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deferred to her deputy Winston Peters, delaying her country's poll by four weeks to October 17.