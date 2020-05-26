Discover Australian Associated Press

The Victorian government is facing calls to recheck that waived COVID-19 fines have been withdrawn. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Wrong fine for Vic driver spurs concerns

By Christine McGinn and Marnie Banger

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 18:06:37

A coronavirus-related fine sent to a Victorian learner driver after it was meant to be waived has prompted a call to check other penalties haven’t also been sent in error.

Hunter Reynolds, 17, received a reminder to pay the $1652 fine, along with a late fee, after being busted on a driving lesson with her mum in April.

“We received the fine again the other day in the mail and it has increased I guess because it hasn’t been paid yet, so no it hasn’t been withdrawn,” her mother Sharee Reynolds told 3AW on Monday.

Victoria Police said an administrative error was responsible for the latest letter being sent.

“This should not have happened and the issue has now been resolved,” it said.

Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told a committee last week that 337 of 5604 coronavirus-related fines issued up to May 17 had been withdrawn or cancelled.

Opposition police spokesman David Southwick said the public needed reassurance the learner driver error wasn’t just the “tip of the iceberg”.

“The Andrews government needs to clean up this mess and now recheck each of the 337 fines that it had committed to withdraw,” he said.

Another 17 fines were issued to people for breaching restrictions in the 24 hours to Sunday at 11pm.

Victoria recorded two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday – both returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The state has now had 1605 cases of the virus, with 1520 people recovering from the condition and a death toll of 19.

Eight people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Victoria has 66 active cases, down from 80 on Sunday.

The effects of the virus continue to be felt in the tertiary sector, with about 300 jobs at risk at Deakin University after it failed to reach an agreement with the union on a COVID-19 recovery plan.

The National Tertiary Union had proposed temporary reductions in wages, salary increase deferrals and transfers to other duties, among other alternatives to protect jobs.

The university has instead put forward a plan that includes the job cuts.

