Victorian cafes have to hold off increasing patron numbers due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic ramps up coronavirus compliance

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 15:11:17

Victorian authorities will doorknock in coronavirus hotspots to ensure residents understand enforcement guidelines, while not ruling out tighter lockdowns.

Following a spike in positive cases that prompted a national warning against travel to six Melbourne local council areas, the state government has ramped up communication efforts.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos on Monday confirmed public health officials will provide communities in Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland with additional information about coronavirus.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Sunday urged residents in these hotspots not to leave their suburbs until community transmission is curbed.

“We have a team of 50 that is starting from today to do door knocking,” Minister Mikakos said.

“We have been concerned that some people may be taking some risks, with their health and with the health of others by still going out into the community.”

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the AHPPC advice didn’t translate into a lockdown of those areas.

“For the purpose of protecting our interstate jurisdictions, we really need to say, look, reconsider travel or don’t make plans to travel into these hotspot areas,” he told reporters.

Ms Mikakos didn’t rule out the possibility of tightening restrictions on specific locations.

“Exactly what form that might take is under active consideration,” she said.

Victoria’s active cases have more than doubled in a week, with 16 new infections overnight taking the current total to 125.

By contrast, active cases in NSW have jumped by 22 in the past week, but fallen or remained zero in every other state.

The state’s active COVID-19 case numbers are now the highest they’ve been in more than two months after six days of double-digit growth.

The new cases recorded on Monday are made up of six linked to known outbreaks, five cases identified through routine testing, four cases detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one case under investigation.

The Stamford Plaza hotel outbreak has increased to 14 with two contractors also testing positive.

Two cases have been linked to Albanvale Primary School in Caroline Springs, taking that outbreak to three, with two teachers infected.

Two further cases have been linked to the H&M clothing store at Northland shopping centre, taking the total to four. 

One new case is a household contact of a staff member who tested positive on Friday, while the other is a staff member who did not work at the store while infectious, but did attend the Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne on June 6.

It is not thought they acquired the infection from the protest. 

The H&M store has undergone a deep clean and contact tracing is continuing.

The Great Beginnings childcare centre in Reservoir has been closed for cleaning and contact tracing, after a child went there while infectious.

The sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the past week forced the state government to announce a step back in restrictions easing.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said Victorian businesses had geared up for the easing of restrictions and were now left in the lurch.

“The government should look at compensation for businesses that acted in the way in which the government wanted them to,” he said.

From Monday, Victorians will only be able to have five people at their homes and gatherings outside the home will be restricted to 10.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues will be allowed to reopen but with a 20-person limit.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs were set to expand their number of patrons from 20 to 50 on Monday, but that is now on hold.

