Fish, visit mates, but no camping in Vic

Victorians will soon be able to have five family and friends in their home but Premier Daniel Andrews has warned it’s far from party time.

Visiting loved ones will officially be a new reason for people in the state to leave home under eased coronavirus restrictions, which will be in place from 11:59pm on Tuesday until May 31.

“They should be family and friends, after all, they are the people that mean the most to us, in each of our lives,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“That’s where it’s really hurt, with people not being able to connect with the people that are most important to them.”

The change is not an open invitation to host dinner parties every night, the premier warned.

“This is far from over. This is an opportunity for a first step that is safe, cautious and appropriate,” Mr Andrews said.

Gatherings of 10 people outdoors will also be allowed as long as social distancing is observed.

The premier’s beloved game of golf, walking groups, fishing and hiking are among the outdoor activities allowed again.

People won’t be allowed to stay at their family and friends’ homes overnight or camp overnight in national parks, some of which are being reopened.

Professional sport teams including AFL and rugby league will be able to get back to training from just before midnight on Tuesday.

Students are expected to be able to get back in the classroom by the end of term two, but more details are yet to be revealed.

“We now believe a gradual staged return to face-to-face learning is safe, cautious and appropriate given the testing we have done and the circumstances we face,” Mr Andrews said.

Victorians should continue to work from home where possible.

Up to 10 guests can attend a wedding along with the bride and groom, and celebrant, while indoor funerals can host up to 20 people plus those needed to run the service.

But cafes and restaurants won’t be able to have people eating inside their venues until at least June.

Mr Andrews said many hospitality businesses had told the government they couldn’t survive if they could only admit 10 patrons at a time.

He hopes ongoing testing will provide reassurance that will allow resumption of table service later with greater numbers, potentially next month.

The changed restrictions will remain in place until 11.59pm on May 31, reflecting the duration of the renewed state of emergency.

The state recorded another seven coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing Victoria’s total to 1494.

One of the latest cases is related to an outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne’s west, taking the total number of abattoir-linked cases to 77.

Four of the latest cases were returned travellers and two cases are under investigations.

It was also revealed on Monday that Hopkins Correctional Centre at Ararat was in lock down as a precaution, after three prisoners returned inconclusive tests for coronavirus.

The asymptomatic trio had initially tested positive but were retested another two times each, with all of those results negative.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the results were “a bit of a mystery” and investigations were underway.

More than 161,000 Victorians have been tested for COVID-19 as part of a testing blitz in the past fortnight to help decide how and when to ease restrictions.

The government has set its sights on performing another 150,000 tests by the end of May.