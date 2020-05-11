Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorians can now have five visitors in their homes but Daniel Andrews says it's not party time. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Victorians can now visit mates, fish, golf

By Christine McGinn and Marnie Banger

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 14:20:37

Victorians will be able to have five family and friends in their home, but Premier Daniel Andrews warns it’s not time to get on the beers.

Visiting loved ones will officially be a new reason for Victorians to leave home under eased coronavirus restrictions, in place from 11.59pm Tuesday until May 31, reflecting the duration of the renewed state of emergency.

“They should be family and friends, after all, they are the people that mean the most to us,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“That’s where it’s really hurt, with people not being able to connect with the people that are most important to them.”

The change is not an open invitation to host dinner parties every night, the premier warned.

“This is not about having a different group of mates round every night to get on the beers,” Mr Andrews wrote online to Victorians.

Gatherings of 10 people outdoors will also be allowed as long as social distancing is observed.

The premier’s beloved game of golf, walking groups, fishing and hiking are among the outdoor activities allowed again.

People won’t be allowed to stay at their family and friends’ homes overnight or camp in national parks, some of which are being reopened.

Professional sport teams including AFL and rugby league will be able to get back to training from just before midnight on Tuesday.

Students are expected to be able to get back in the classroom by the end of term two, but more details are yet to be revealed.

Victorians should continue to work from home when possible.

Up to 10 guests can attend a wedding, while indoor funerals can host up to 20 people plus those needed to run the service.

Cafes and restaurants won’t be able to have people eating inside their venues until at least June.

Many hospitality businesses told the government they couldn’t survive if they could only admit 10 patrons at a time.

Mr Andrews hopes ongoing testing will provide reassurance to soon allow the resumption of table service with greater numbers.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said small businesses, not the premier, should be able to determine if opening is viable or not.

Mr O’Brien also said there was a “gaping hole” in the updated changes as to how students will get back to school.

The state recorded another seven coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing Victoria’s total to 1494, just over 100 of which are active.

One of the latest cases is related to an outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne’s west, with the total number of abattoir-linked cases now at 77.

Four of the latest cases were returned travellers and two cases are being investigated.

It was also revealed on Monday that Hopkins Correctional Centre at Ararat was in lock down as a precaution, after three prisoners returned inconclusive tests for coronavirus.

The asymptomatic trio had initially tested positive but were retested another two times each, with all of those results negative.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the results were “a bit of a mystery” and investigations were underway.

More than 161,000 Victorians have been tested for COVID-19 as part of a testing blitz in the past fortnight.

The government has set its sights on performing another 150,000 tests by the end of May.

The state’s death toll stands at 18.

