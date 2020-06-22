Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's coronavirus case numbers are the highest they have been in more than two months. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Close watch on virus across Vic families

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 15:39:55

Victorians will be able to return to the gym and have a beer without a meal next week, but police will keep a close watch at their behaviour behind close doors.

After announcing a step back from Monday’s planned restrictions easing, the Victorian government will go back to strong-arm tactics to prevent the virus spreading.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said that Victoria Police had moved into a checking and reassurance strategy from June 1, following Victoria’s downward trend in coronavirus positive tests.

But enforcement of the law would be strengthened again after the health advice changed following an uptick in cases in the last five days.

“While many Victorians are doing the right thing – there are still some who are ignoring the restrictions,” Minister Neville told reporters.

“Police will continue to be out in force, using their powers to help slow the spread.”

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton urged Victorians to inform of breaches to the authorities guidelines.

He also said officers would keep a close eye on caravan parks and campgrounds during the schools holidays.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos on Sunday announced Victoria had recorded 19 new positive cases, which brought the state’s infectious total to 1836.

Up to 121 coronavirus cases remain active after a concerning rise in the last four days, which has led to a state of emergency extension of four weeks until July 19.

“It is still a very serious situation,” Minister Mikakos said on Sunday.

Two cases announced on Sunday were linked to separate outbreaks in extended families’ households across Melbourne that have seen more than 10 people infected in each cluster.

More than half of the new cases since the end of April have come from family members spreading it to their relatives.

Victoria’s case numbers are the highest they have been in more than two months.

Opposition leader Michael O’Brien said the government had to explain why Victoria was doing much worse than any other state.

“We’re getting double-digit increases of infections every single day despite having the toughest lockdown restrictions in the country,” he said.

“We’re now the embarrassing cousin of this country.”

Authorities’ concern about household gatherings where social distancing is ignored prompted a step back on a scheduled easing of restrictions for Monday.

From midnight on Sunday to July 12, Victorians will only be able to have five people at their homes and gatherings outside the home will be restricted to 10.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs were set to expand their number of patrons from 20 to 50 on Monday, but this is now on hold – a blow to ailing businesses desperate for recovery. 

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues will be allowed to reopen but with a 20-person limit.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton acknowledged the fatigue many Victorians could feel after the setback but warned of the risks of a second wave.

“We all want to see friends, we all want to see family, we all want the kind of psychological break of doing things that are normal,” he said.

“Victoria could get to a point where we don’t have to worry about this, we could drive transmission down to a point where we can get back to a substantially normal existence.”

One coronavirus case recorded on Sunday is a professional footballer at the Essendon Football Club.

Close contacts are being notified and will be required to quarantine for 14 days, while further contact tracing is underway.

