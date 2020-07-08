Victorians eye the exits as lockdown looms

Five million people are preparing to re-enter lockdown as police and military forces seal off Australia’s second largest city.

People are scrambling to escape Victoria as neighbouring states shut their borders.

Victoria recorded 134 new coronavirus cases overnight, including 75 infections in nine public housing towers.

Australians have been warned the devastating coronavirus outbreak that has plunged Melbourne into chaos could be replicated across the country.

“It’s Victoria now, it could be anyone,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News.

“We’re all going to have to live with this virus for a long while.”

Drivers have queued for kilometres at the closed Victoria-NSW border.

People travelling interstate for work or health reasons will need to apply for permits.

Other Victorians are preparing to dash across to South Australia before its hard border closure takes effect.

From midnight on Wednesday, only South Australians coming home and essential travellers will be allowed to cross from Victoria.

The Northern Territory has declared the entire state of Victoria a coronavirus hotspot, meaning visitors from the southern state are no longer welcome.

“Melbourne is out of control. That makes it harder for the rest of Victoria to stay in control,” Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

“That is not a risk that we, in the territory, are prepared to take.

“So to the rest of Victoria – I am sorry, you haven’t done anything wrong but it is my job to put the territory first.”

Melburnians are being forced to stay home for another six weeks to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

They will only be allowed out to shop for essentials, for care or compassionate reasons, exercise, work or study.

The harsh restrictions will cost the economy up to $6 billion.

It will also paralyse thousands of small businesses and plunge their employees into another round of uncertainty.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is considering extending JobKeeper wage subsidies and the boosted JobSeeker dole payment beyond their September expiry.

“There will be another phase of income support,” he told the Seven Network.

Banks are also extending loan payment holidays for struggling customers.

Roughly 800,000 people have applied for six-month deferrals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Households and businesses still struggling to make repayments by late September will be offered another four months.

Victorian parents with kids in child care have been thrown another lifeline.

The federal government will waive Victorian parent gap fees if children don’t attend for coronavirus-related reasons.

The activity test will also be eased until October to help families whose jobs are impacted by the pandemic.

Qantas and Jetstar have significantly reduced domestic flights in response to the border closures.

The federal government has also agreed to cap international arrivals to Western Australia, to ease pressure on hotel quarantine.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also wants a limit on arrivals as pressure mounts for more flights to land in Brisbane.