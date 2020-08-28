Discover Australian Associated Press

Almost nine out of 10 Victorians believe wearing face masks should be compulsory in the state. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victorians give thumbs-up to restrictions

By AAP

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 16:52:28

KEY RESULTS OF LOCKDOWN SURVEY OF 2110 VICTORIANS:

* Should Melbourne residents now be free to travel more than 5km from their home?” Yes 29% No 71%

* Should Melbourne’s restaurants/hotels/clubs/cafes now be allowed to provide table service with proper social distancing? Yes 25% No 75%

* Melbourne has a curfew from 8pm to 5am, should the curfew end now or not? Yes 28% No 72%

* Should Melbourne residents now be able to visit the homes of their immediate families? Yes 43% No 57%

* Should wearing masks be compulsory in Victoria? Yes 89% No 11%

* Should schools and day care centres in Melbourne be re-opened to everyone? Yes 24% No 76% 

Source: Roy Morgan Research

