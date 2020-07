Victoria has reported three more deaths and 428 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase in since the start of the pandemic.

A man and woman in their 80s and a man in his 70s with the virus have died bringing the total deaths in the state to 32 and upping the national toll to 116.

There are 5165 active cases across the state, with 132 people in hospital, of those 31 are in intensive care.