Victoria records 428 coronavirus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria had three more Covid-19 deaths and reached a new high of 428 cases confirmed in one day. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Victoria records 428 coronavirus cases

By Carly Waters

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 12:11:10

Victoria has reported three more deaths and 428 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

A man and woman in their 80s and a man in his 70s have died bringing the total coronavirus deaths in the state to 32 and upping the national toll to 116.

There are 5165 cases across the state, with 122 people in hospital. Of those, 31 are in intensive care. 

57 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks, one is in hotel quarantine and 370 are under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced coronavirus testing would further ramp up across the state with new sites to be set up in regional Victoria.

The regional testing sites will be established in Echuca, Wonthaggi, Bendigo, Shepparton, Koo Wee Rup and Mildura.

The premier also issued a directive for regional Victoria that if people in those areas are unable to socially distance from others they should wear a mask.

The mask advice is the same issued for residents in locked down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. 

Latest news

politics

Australian virus death toll climbs to 116

Australia has recorded 116 coronavirus deaths after three more Victorians succumbed to the illness over the past 24 hours.

health

Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rules

Restrictions on NSW indoor hospitality venues will be tightened to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.

health

Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rules

Restrictions on NSW indoor hospitality venues will be tightened to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.

virus diseases

Victoria records 428 coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded three more deaths and 428 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

inquiry

Old bushfire season rules no longer apply

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Greg Leach says the climatic evidence indicates Australia's bushfire seasons are changing.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll climbs to 116

Australia has recorded 116 coronavirus deaths after three more Victorians succumbed to the illness over the past 24 hours.

sport

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.