Victoria records 428 coronavirus cases

Victoria has reported three more deaths and 428 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

A man and woman in their 80s and a man in his 70s have died bringing the total coronavirus deaths in the state to 32 and upping the national toll to 116.

There are 5165 cases across the state, with 122 people in hospital. Of those, 31 are in intensive care.

57 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks, one is in hotel quarantine and 370 are under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced coronavirus testing would further ramp up across the state with new sites to be set up in regional Victoria.

The regional testing sites will be established in Echuca, Wonthaggi, Bendigo, Shepparton, Koo Wee Rup and Mildura.

The premier also issued a directive for regional Victoria that if people in those areas are unable to socially distance from others they should wear a mask.

The mask advice is the same issued for residents in locked down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.