Victoria reports one new coronavirus case

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to stick with coronavirus restrictions as cases fall. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

health

Victoria reports one new coronavirus case

By Ulises Izquierdo

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 12:04:20

Just one new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Victoria, as authorities continue to argue the current low number of cases isn’t a reason to roll back social distancing rules.

They have detailed how a worst-case scenario would have affected the state, with up to 650 deaths a day.

Premier Daniel Andrews has defended Victoria’s strict measures, claiming the decreased infectious rate is an indication that the strategy to suppress the virus is working.

State-based modelling released on Monday showed 58,000 Victorians could have contracted the coronavirus if no physical distancing restrictions were in place.

“I want to make it clear though that the notion that pubs are open any time soon, restaurants, bars, cafes, I don’t think that will be the case,” Mr Andrews said.

“There are some areas where we might be able to make changes around the way people interact with others, around some of the more social measures.”

“We can properly, in a cautious way, examine those in the weeks and months ahead and we can potentially make some changes.”

Mr Andrews said frustration couldn’t get the better of Victorians, pointing how other countries in the world would wish they could have debates about golf or football.

The single new case confirmed in Victoria brings the state’s infection tally to 1329.

State Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said if restrictions were lifted and the infectious rate went up to a worst-case scenario, Victoria could have up to 8420 cases in three weeks.

This would translate into 72 deaths.

A man in his 80s died of COVID-19 in a Victorian hospital on Sunday, marking the state’s 15th death from the illness.

The modelling presented by Dr Sutton showed Victoria would have seen up to 58,000 new coronavirus cases every day at the peak of the pandemic, and up to 650 deaths in a day during the peak.

“We know we have averted exactly this prediction and we know that we need to keep measures placed in order to keep those numbers down and to keep suppressing transmission,” he said.

Dr Sutton encouraged Victorians to be tested, as the state ramps up its virus detection.

About 7000 tests were done on the weekend.

Victoria Police conducted 819 spot checks since Sunday and issued 91 fines to people breaching social distance laws, including 16 people gathered at a private residence for a party.

Mr Andrews said the national cabinet of state and federal leaders will have a discussion on Tuesday about some of the prerequisites for relaxing any of the rules in place.

“So many countries around the world had very similar rules in place to what we have. Then they relaxed the rules,” he said.

“They have seen the virus get away from them and they are in much harder lockdowns than we are right now.”

