Virus infects four Vic hospital workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has backed further closures and a crackdown on social functions. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus infects four Vic hospital workers

By Marnie Banger

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 16:15:37

Victorians have been told they will be informed if they have come into contact with any of the four workers at a Melbourne hospital who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That commitment comes as the state government launches a new text messaging system to check on hundreds of close contacts of confirmed cases who are in isolation.

Victoria’s coronavirus tally rose to 466 on Wednesday after 55 cases were confirmed overnight.

Four of the total cases are workers at Werribee Mercy Hospital in Melbourne’s outer west.

The hospital has confirmed one emergency department worker tested positive to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Fellow staff members considered at risk of infection were isolated and tested, with three confirmed as also having the virus.

The emergency department remains open after being “systematically sanitised”, a Mercy Health spokeswoman says.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has stressed anyone who may have come into contact with the healthcare workers will be informed and asked to enter quarantine, as with all  confirmed cases.

“No one is kept in the dark about a potential exposure they might have had,” he said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the Victorian government is “significantly expanding” the team tracking down people who have been exposed to infected people.

It has also started using text messages to seek updates from close contacts who have entered isolation, numbering about 1700.

“It is an honesty system but it is also an offence not to comply, and there are significant penalties,” the minister said.

Stage two of national shutdowns was declared ‪on Tuesday night‬ by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Weddings will be restricted to the couple, celebrant and two witnesses only, while funerals can only have a maximum of 10 mourners.

Open house inspections and auctions are banned as are personal services such as beauty therapy, waxing, tattoo parlours and massage, to go with the closure of pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants announced on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has backed the further closures and crackdown on social functions, telling people: “If you can stay home, you must stay home.”

He said it was heartbreaking to see people lining up outside Centrelink offices to seek support after losing their jobs.

But the situation could be worse if people don’t follow the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, so the health system can cope.

“What we don’t want is queues for people who need a machine to help them breathe. We cannot have people queuing for intensive care beds. That will mean they will die,” he said.

“No dinner party, no shopping trip is worth a life.”

The premier has also warned Victorians restrictions will become more severe, noting there had been an acknowledgement at the national cabinet on Tuesday that some states would have to ramp up measures faster than others.

About 500 police officers are tasked with enforcing the closure of non-essential services in Victoria and the mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers.

Individuals face fines of up to $25,000 and businesses could be forced to cough up $100,000 for breaching restrictions.

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

news

health

School's out in more states to slow virus

Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus but health officials caution the effects won't be seen for at least a week.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.