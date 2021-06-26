Victorians told to steer clear of NSW

Travellers from NSW COVID-19 hotspots wanting to cross into Victoria have been sent a stark warning, as a community outbreak in Sydney balloons to 82 cases.

Health Minister Martin Foley emphasised the beefed-up police presence on the Victoria-NSW road border on Saturday.

“The message is simple. Don’t come from a NSW red zone to Victoria. To Victorians, do not visit those red zones in NSW,” he told reporters.

Victoria has recorded just one locally acquired COVID-19 case, a primary close contact of a known case who has been quarantining throughout their infectious period.

Police have stationed extra officers at the interstate border and are conducting spot checks and using licence plate recognition technology.

Travellers run the risk of being turned around at the border or even facing a fine of up to $5000.

At Melbourne airport, 19 flights from Sydney arrived on Friday and more than 1300 travellers have gone into quarantine. Fifteen travellers were sent directly back to Sydney after being in a designated red zone, Mr Foley said.

The new case recorded on Saturday is a household contact of a confirmed case in a cluster at Southbank, which is part of the outbreak that sent Melbourne into its recent fourth lockdown.

Their infection has not prompted any new exposure sites or contacts.

Contract tracers are working hard to make sure the Sydney infections do not spread to Victoria after a man in his 60s flew in from the northern city last weekend after attending what authorities have since dubbed a “superspreader” party.

The man is a worker at a drycleaner in Sandringham and infected his boss, Henry Li.

The two men’s infections have sent a few hundred primary close contacts into isolation, including a building of residents in Oakleigh where the first man lives.

Both men are now in hotel quarantine and authorities have commended them for their co-operation and giving detailed interviews.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said negative test results are starting to filter through from the men’s primary close contacts who are quarantining, including 49 from the Oakleigh site and 49 from passengers who were on the same flight as the man who travelled from Sydney.

“There are certainly more people out there who visited exposure sites,” Prof Sutton warned.

“These are the first few critical days and we absolutely need your help to get on top of this.”

Victoria is managing 51 active cases, including three overseas-acquired cases recorded in the past 24 hours who are all in hotel quarantine.

There has been a wastewater detection of COVID-19 in sewage north of Melbourne in the Lower Plenty catchment, which takes in large groups of suburbs northeast of Epping.

Prof Sutton reminded residents to take note of their symptoms and test if they feel unwell.