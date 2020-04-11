Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's virus toll has risen to 14 with the death of a man in his 80s on Good Friday. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic records 14th virus death, 24 new cases

By Karen Sweeney

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 13:15:53

Victoria’s coronavirus toll has risen to 14 with the death of a man in his 80s in hospital on Good Friday.

Health authorities say the number of new infections has risen by 24 to 1265 by Saturday morning.

Of those infected authorities say 118 may have been cases of community transmission.

The state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton says the rules don’t change over Easter, when most people would spend time with family or friends over the long weekend.

“This is tough for many families, but no Easter holiday is worth a life,” he said, urging people to stay home.

“Travelling, visiting friends, heading to the beach or staying in regional Victoria could see all our hard won gains evaporate.”

Dr Sutton called on people to not look for loopholes in physical distancing laws and not leave the house unless for an essential outing.

More than 1000 of Victoria’s confirmed cases are in metropolitan Melbourne, with 234 confirmed in regional areas.

Currently 44 people are in hospital, including 15 in intensive care, while 986 people have recovered.

While most people have heeded Dr Sutton’s advice to have a quiet Easter, others have had an expensive start to the weekend.

Victoria Police have issued 183 fines to those flouting the rules in the 24 hours to 11am on Saturday.

Officers have conducted nearly 20,000 spot checks since March 21 at homes, businesses and non-essential services.

Among those police fined were four women caught partying at a short-term rental property and seven mates drinking at a school.

Multiple people were fined over gatherings at their homes.

On the spot fines will cost individuals up to $1652 while non-essential business still operating could cop a $9913 fine.

Australians returning from overseas on Friday evening will be required to quarantine in hotels and other accommodation provided by the Victorian government, Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton says.

People experiencing homelessness can access health care and accommodation at Anglicare Victoria, Brotherhood of St Laurence, Sacred Heart Mission and VincentCare Victoria.

