Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is urging Victorians not to be complacent about the conronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Victorians wait for freedom to visit mum

By Andi Yu

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 07:28:06

Many Victorians will mark Mother’s Day at a distance on Sunday, as they wait for Daniel Andrews to indicate when they can visit mum.

The Victorian premier is expected to announce some easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday – the day the state of emergency lifts. 

Among the changes will be a return to classrooms by the end of the month, The Sunday Herald Sun reported.

Grades 11 and 12 and prep and grade one students would be the first to return in the last week of May, followed by other classes progressively with new measures in place.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday revealed a plan for a gradual return to normal, Mr Andrews indicated he would not “throw away all the progress we have made”. 

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria on Saturday, with four linked to an outbreak at the Cedar Meats facility in Melbourne’s west. 

Victoria has 141 active cases, of which 75 are linked to the meatworks.

The total number of Victorians to have contracted the virus is 1477.

Another recently confirmed case is linked to McDonald’s in the northern Melbourne suburb of Fawkner. 

There are now two cases connected to the fast food franchise which is closed for deep cleaning.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said Victorians should not become complacent.

There are still only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

