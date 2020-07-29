Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
There are 769 active COVID-19 cases linked to aged care in Victoria, including 418 health workers. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By Christine McGinn

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 16:28:05

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 28:

* 384 new cases, marking the 23rd consecutive day of a triple-digit increase.

* Six more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 83 and the national figure to 167. 

* The latest deaths include two people in their 90s, three people in their 80s and one person in their 70s.

* Four of the deaths linked to outbreaks at private aged care facilities. 

* 4775 total active cases across the state

* 769 active cases connected to aged care

* 418 health workers infected

* 260 people in hospital with 45 people in intensive care

* There have been a total of 9049 confirmed cases in the state

* 1,536,628 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 18,521 tests conducted on Monday.

OUTBREAKS AT AGED CARE FACILITIES:

* 88 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 86 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 82 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 76 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 62 cases in Menarock Life Aged Care in Essendon

* 53 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

* 51 cases linked to Baptcare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

* 50 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 40 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care in Dandenong North

* 39 cases linked to Arcare aged care in Craigieburn

* 19 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

* Individual staff members infected at Australian Unity Campbell Place in Glen Waverley, BUPA Aged Care in Greensborough, BUPA Aged Care in Woodend and Opal South Valley in Geelong 

OTHER OUTBREAKS:

* 306 cases linked to residents of various public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne

* 66 cases linked to residents of various public housing towers in Carlton

* 99 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 89 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 76 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 50 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 29 cases linked to the Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 27 cases  linked to LaManna Supermarket in Essendon Fields

* 14 cases linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina

* 10 cases linked to Don KR Castlemaine

* 10 cases linked to Aruma Disability Services in Pascoe Vale

* 5 cases linked to Laverton Cold Storage in Truganina

Source: Department of Health and Human Services

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

Australian rules football

Giant out of hospital, targets AFL return

Sam Taylor hopes to return this AFL season but walking feels like a big win for the GWS defender after the worst experience of his life - a bacterial infection.

basketball

NBL players test positive for COVID-19

Melbourne United's NBL training has been suspended indefinitely with players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui testing positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

V'landys sure border change won't stop NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says nothing has changed for the NRL playing in Queensland despite the border changes for Sydney residents.

Australian rules football

Roos' Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

news

virus diseases

Stricter gym rules as NSW on 'knife-edge'

NSW health authorities are concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated eastern Sydney suburbs, while gyms will face tighter restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.