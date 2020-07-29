Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 28:

* 384 new cases, marking the 23rd consecutive day of a triple-digit increase.

* Six more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 83 and the national figure to 167.

* The latest deaths include two people in their 90s, three people in their 80s and one person in their 70s.

* Four of the deaths linked to outbreaks at private aged care facilities.

* 4775 total active cases across the state

* 769 active cases connected to aged care

* 418 health workers infected

* 260 people in hospital with 45 people in intensive care

* There have been a total of 9049 confirmed cases in the state

* 1,536,628 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 18,521 tests conducted on Monday.

OUTBREAKS AT AGED CARE FACILITIES:

* 88 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 86 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 82 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 76 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 62 cases in Menarock Life Aged Care in Essendon

* 53 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

* 51 cases linked to Baptcare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

* 50 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 40 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care in Dandenong North

* 39 cases linked to Arcare aged care in Craigieburn

* 19 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

* Individual staff members infected at Australian Unity Campbell Place in Glen Waverley, BUPA Aged Care in Greensborough, BUPA Aged Care in Woodend and Opal South Valley in Geelong

OTHER OUTBREAKS:

* 306 cases linked to residents of various public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne

* 66 cases linked to residents of various public housing towers in Carlton

* 99 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 89 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 76 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 50 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 29 cases linked to the Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 27 cases linked to LaManna Supermarket in Essendon Fields

* 14 cases linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina

* 10 cases linked to Don KR Castlemaine

* 10 cases linked to Aruma Disability Services in Pascoe Vale

* 5 cases linked to Laverton Cold Storage in Truganina

Source: Department of Health and Human Services