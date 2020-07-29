Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 28:
* 384 new cases, marking the 23rd consecutive day of a triple-digit increase.
* Six more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 83 and the national figure to 167.
* The latest deaths include two people in their 90s, three people in their 80s and one person in their 70s.
* Four of the deaths linked to outbreaks at private aged care facilities.
* 4775 total active cases across the state
* 769 active cases connected to aged care
* 418 health workers infected
* 260 people in hospital with 45 people in intensive care
* There have been a total of 9049 confirmed cases in the state
* 1,536,628 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 18,521 tests conducted on Monday.
OUTBREAKS AT AGED CARE FACILITIES:
* 88 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer
* 86 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 82 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 76 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 62 cases in Menarock Life Aged Care in Essendon
* 53 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee
* 51 cases linked to Baptcare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee
* 50 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg
* 40 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care in Dandenong North
* 39 cases linked to Arcare aged care in Craigieburn
* 19 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds
* Individual staff members infected at Australian Unity Campbell Place in Glen Waverley, BUPA Aged Care in Greensborough, BUPA Aged Care in Woodend and Opal South Valley in Geelong
OTHER OUTBREAKS:
* 306 cases linked to residents of various public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne
* 66 cases linked to residents of various public housing towers in Carlton
* 99 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham
* 89 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 76 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn
* 50 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 29 cases linked to the Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 27 cases linked to LaManna Supermarket in Essendon Fields
* 14 cases linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina
* 10 cases linked to Don KR Castlemaine
* 10 cases linked to Aruma Disability Services in Pascoe Vale
* 5 cases linked to Laverton Cold Storage in Truganina
Source: Department of Health and Human Services