Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 29:

* 295 new cases, marking the 24th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* Nine deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 92 and the national figure to 176

* The latest deaths include two people in their 90s, five people in their 80s, one in their 70s and and one in their 60s

* Seven of the nine deaths are related to private sector aged care

* 4849 total active cases across the state

* Australia’s active cases are now more than 5700, well above the April 4 peak of 4935 in the initial outbreak

* 502 health workers infected

* 307 people in hospital, with 41 people in intensive care

* There have been a total of 9304 confirmed cases in the state

* 1,554,705 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 18,077 tests conducted on Tuesday

* The testing rate remains more than one in five Victorians

AGED CARE OUTBREAK:

* Outbreaks at 87 residential aged care facilities in Victoria

* 952 total cases linked to active aged care outbreaks with 474 resident cases, 419 staff cases and 59 contact cases

* 46 aged care deaths

* 91 cases are linked to Estia Health in Ardeer including 49 resident cases, 41 staff cases and one contact case

* 89 cases are linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner including 56 resident cases, 28 staff cases and five contact cases

* 86 cases are linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping including 59 resident cases and 27 staff cases

* 79 cases are linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth including 41 resident cases, 30 staff cases and eight contact cases

* 62 cases are linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon including 19 resident cases, 25 staff cases and 18 contact cases

* 56 cases are linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg including 20 resident cases, 34 staff cases and two contact cases

* 54 cases are linked to Glendale aged care facility in Werribee including 26 residents cases, 19 staff cases and nine contact cases

* 51 cases are linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee including 26 resident cases, 24 staff cases and one contact case

* 44 cases are linked to Outlook Gardens aged care in Dandenong North including 19 resident cases, 21 staff cases and four contact cases

* 41 cases are linked to Arcare aged care in Craigieburn including 24 resident cases and 17 staff cases.

* All staff at St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner have quarantined. Thirty-two residents remain, 80 have been transferred from the facility

* 34 residents transferred from Epping Gardens Aged Care and 30 from Kirkbrae.

Source: Victorian government