Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 30:

* 723 new cases, marking the 25th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase and Australia’s worst daily total of the pandemic.

* 13 more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 105 and the national figure to 189.

* The latest deaths include three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s and two men in their 90s.

* Ten are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities.

* 9998 total cases, 5385 active.

* 1698 cases may indicate community transmission.

* 913 active cases connected to aged care.

* 312 people in hospital with 34 of them in intensive care.

* 30 ADF teams are doorknocking homes of positive cases, with 798 homes visited in total and 269 visited on Wednesday.

* 1,574,626 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 19,921 tests conducted on Wednesday.

* Victoria’s other top daily totals include 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17.

CHANGES IN THE STATE:

* From 11.59pm on Thursday, residents in the local government areas of Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and the Borough of Queenscliffe cannot have visitors at their homes, or go to others’ houses.

* Regional Victorians will be forced to wear face masks in public from 11.59pm on Sunday.

AGED CARE CLUSTERS CONTINUE TO GROW:

* 111 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 94 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 90 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 81 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 67 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 62 cases linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon

* 56 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

* 52 cases linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

* 49 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 42 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

OTHER CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 121 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 106 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 82 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 64 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 30 cases linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 30 cases linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 22 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

* 20 cases linked to Nino Early Learning Adventures in Bundoora

* 19 cases linked to Hazeldean Transition Care, Western Health

* 16 cases have been linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina

* 11 cases linked to Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services