Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Wearing a mask becomes mandatory for all Victorians from 11.59pm on Sunday to curb the virus spread. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By Christine McGinn

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 16:10:45

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 30:

* 723 new cases, marking the 25th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase and Australia’s worst daily total of the pandemic.

* 13 more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 105 and the national figure to 189.

* The latest deaths include three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s and two men in their 90s.

* Ten are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities.

* 9998 total cases, 5385 active.

* 1698 cases may indicate community transmission.

* 913 active cases connected to aged care.

* 312 people in hospital with 34 of them in intensive care. 

* 30 ADF teams are doorknocking homes of positive cases, with 798 homes visited in total and 269 visited on Wednesday.

* 1,574,626 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 19,921 tests conducted on Wednesday. 

* Victoria’s other top daily totals include 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17.

CHANGES IN THE STATE:

* From 11.59pm on Thursday, residents in the local government areas of Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and the Borough of Queenscliffe cannot have visitors at their homes, or go to others’ houses.

* Regional Victorians will be forced to wear face masks in public from 11.59pm on Sunday.

AGED CARE CLUSTERS CONTINUE TO GROW: 

* 111 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 94 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 90 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 81 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 67 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 62 cases linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon

* 56 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

* 52 cases linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

* 49 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 42 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

OTHER CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 121 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 106 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 82 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 64 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 30 cases linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 30 cases linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 22 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

* 20 cases linked to Nino Early Learning Adventures in Bundoora

* 19 cases linked to Hazeldean Transition Care, Western Health

* 16 cases have been linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina

* 11 cases linked to Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL Dreamtime match headed to Darwin

The AFL's annual Dreamtime match between Richmond and Essendon will be played in Darwin for the first time on August 22.

soccer

Milligan eyes A-L success with Macarthur

Former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan says Macarthur FC's ambition was crucial to his decision to sign with the A-League newcomers.

Australian rules football

Kangaroos dump Brown for Crows AFL clash

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw has axed Ben Brown and Jared Polec for Saturday's AFL game against Adelaide.

rugby league

Sonny Bill's football to do the talking

The Sydney Roosters are vowing not to get distracted by the inevitable sideshow that accompanies Sonny Bill Williams' much-hyped return to the NRL.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

news

politics

Vic outbreak fuels deaths, economic pain

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 197 after eight more people lost their lives in Victoria as authorities consider tougher restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL Dreamtime match headed to Darwin

The AFL's annual Dreamtime match between Richmond and Essendon will be played in Darwin for the first time on August 22.

world

election

Trump backtracks on call to delay election

President Donald Trump says he does not want to postpone the 2020 US presidential election, just hours after suggesting a possible delay to the vote.