Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 30:
* 723 new cases, marking the 25th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase and Australia’s worst daily total of the pandemic.
* 13 more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 105 and the national figure to 189.
* The latest deaths include three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s and two men in their 90s.
* Ten are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities.
* 9998 total cases, 5385 active.
* 1698 cases may indicate community transmission.
* 913 active cases connected to aged care.
* 312 people in hospital with 34 of them in intensive care.
* 30 ADF teams are doorknocking homes of positive cases, with 798 homes visited in total and 269 visited on Wednesday.
* 1,574,626 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 19,921 tests conducted on Wednesday.
* Victoria’s other top daily totals include 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17.
CHANGES IN THE STATE:
* From 11.59pm on Thursday, residents in the local government areas of Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and the Borough of Queenscliffe cannot have visitors at their homes, or go to others’ houses.
* Regional Victorians will be forced to wear face masks in public from 11.59pm on Sunday.
AGED CARE CLUSTERS CONTINUE TO GROW:
* 111 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 94 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 90 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 81 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 67 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 62 cases linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon
* 56 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee
* 52 cases linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee
* 49 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 42 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
OTHER CLUSTERS TO WATCH:
* 121 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 106 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham
* 82 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn
* 64 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 30 cases linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave
* 30 cases linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus
* 22 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds
* 20 cases linked to Nino Early Learning Adventures in Bundoora
* 19 cases linked to Hazeldean Transition Care, Western Health
* 16 cases have been linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina
* 11 cases linked to Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North.
Source: Department of Health and Human Services