Victoria has recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths, with four linked to aged care homes. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By Christine McGinn

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 15:29:41

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 31

* 627 new cases, marking the 26th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* Eight more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 113 and the national figure to 197

* The latest deaths include two men in their 50s, two men in their 70s, three men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s

* Four of the eight deaths are linked to aged care facilities

* 77 of the 627 new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 550 are under investigation

* 10,577 total cases confirmed in the state and 4479 people have recovered from the virus

* 928 active cases connected to aged care

* 1030 total cases in health care workers with 614 active cases

* 349 people in hospital, with 36 of them in intensive care

* 5743 cases are currently active in Victoria

* 1792 cases may indicate community transmission

* More than 1,608,400 tests completed since the start of the pandemic, with 33,826 tests conducted on Thursday

* Victoria’s other top daily totals include 723 on Thursday, 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17

* From July 22, all positive cases in the state are visited by the health department and Australian Defence Force to check they are home

* There are 34 teams of three people doorknocking across the state

* More than 500 home visits done on Thursday, with one in four people – about 130 people – not being at home when they should be

* More than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police for breaching stay-at-home lockdown rules

* The $300 payment for people who face hardship isolating while waiting for a test result has been paid to 4200 people

* 12,600 businesses have received the $5000 business support grant, totalling $63 million paid out

* Wednesday midnight was the halfway mark of the six-week lockdown

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 124 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 115 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 104 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 87 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 82 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 184 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 134 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 84 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 68 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 37 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 31 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* Five cases have been linked to Victoria Police sites at Docklands

SOURCE: Victorian government and DHHS

