Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 31
* 627 new cases, marking the 26th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase
* Eight more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 113 and the national figure to 197
* The latest deaths include two men in their 50s, two men in their 70s, three men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s
* Four of the eight deaths are linked to aged care facilities
* 77 of the 627 new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 550 are under investigation
* 10,577 total cases confirmed in the state and 4479 people have recovered from the virus
* 928 active cases connected to aged care
* 1030 total cases in health care workers with 614 active cases
* 349 people in hospital, with 36 of them in intensive care
* 5743 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 1792 cases may indicate community transmission
* More than 1,608,400 tests completed since the start of the pandemic, with 33,826 tests conducted on Thursday
* Victoria’s other top daily totals include 723 on Thursday, 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17
* From July 22, all positive cases in the state are visited by the health department and Australian Defence Force to check they are home
* There are 34 teams of three people doorknocking across the state
* More than 500 home visits done on Thursday, with one in four people – about 130 people – not being at home when they should be
* More than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police for breaching stay-at-home lockdown rules
* The $300 payment for people who face hardship isolating while waiting for a test result has been paid to 4200 people
* 12,600 businesses have received the $5000 business support grant, totalling $63 million paid out
* Wednesday midnight was the halfway mark of the six-week lockdown
AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:
* 124 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 115 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 104 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Ardeer
* 87 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 82 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg
* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon
CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:
* 184 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College
* 134 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 84 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn
* 68 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 37 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus
* 31 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave
* Five cases have been linked to Victoria Police sites at Docklands
SOURCE: Victorian government and DHHS
